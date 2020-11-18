Rachel Lindsay says Clare Crawley and Dale Moss spent more time together than she did with her husband

Rachel Lindsay is speaking out about one of the more controversial Bachelorette couples this year.

Rachel has watched the show alongside the rest of the world and she knows that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss found love on the show.

But from her experience, she believes that Clare and Dale actually spent a lot of time together during the 12 days they had together on the show.

In fact, she believes that they got more time together than she did with her husband.

Rachel Lindsay speaks out in defense of Clare and Dale’s quick love story

After fans shared judgemental messages about Dale and Clare for getting engaged after just 12 days, Rachel seemed to think that it was perfectly fine because they spent so much time together.

“If you look at [Bachelor in] Paradise, people fall in love with the same amount of time. And I’ll be honest, Clare spent more time with Dale than I probably spent with [my husband] Bryan [Abasolo] before he got down on one knee,” Rachel told US Weekly after watching this season of the show.

Despite filming an entire season of The Bachelorette, Rachel also had more guys to juggle. She had to divide her time between several guys, which means less time with each of them.

In fact, Rachel believes that producers saw that there was a connection and they worked on giving them even more time together.

“And even in talking to Clare and Dale off-camera, they said that their time with each other was insane, like that group date we saw where he was gone so long with Clare? That’s not the only time that had happened. So they got to spend a lot of time together. I think producers recognize that Clare was really into Dale and wanted to give her a fair chance to see if this is something that could work,” she adds.

The guys were not happy about the extra time they got together, as they felt they were being left out and came to La Quinta for nothing. At the time, they didn’t know that Tayshia would be joining them as the next Bachelorette.

Rachel Lindsay faced criticism from Bachelor fans

Rachel is often speaking out about her dislikes in the Bachelor franchise. She has been vocal about both the bullying coming from viewers and the lack of diversity in the cast.

While Rachel believes in the process, she has revealed that the franchise needs to do better in casting people of color. She was thrilled when Matt James was named the new Bachelor.

Plus, she played a big role in discussing Becca Kufrin’s breakup with Garrett.

Fans were not happy with Rachel’s comments about Becca and Garrett’s split, as they felt she played a role in why Becca was now single. She continued to remind Becca about all the things that Garrett was saying and doing that went against her beliefs.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.