Dale Moss and Clare Crawley aren’t going to last says Bachelor alum Melissa Rycroft

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley found love on The Bachelorette this season.

As soon as Clare saw Dale, she told Chris Harrison that she believed that she had just met her future husband.

After just filming for 12 days, Clare knew that she wanted to be with Dale and she was willing to shut down production to pursue him.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

He proposed and they are still going strong. And even though they are happily together at the moment, some people are questioning whether their relationship will last long-term.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley aren’t going to make it as the age difference could be too much

One of Clare and Dale’s doubters is Melissa Rycroft. She appeared on Jason Mesnick’s season of the show and got engaged to Jason. However, he broke up with her when he realized he had picked the wrong woman.

“This is going to sound really negative. I don’t think they’re going to last ’cause I don’t think they have the foundation, you know?” Melissa told Us Weekly recently.

“We haven’t seen the deep intimate talks and … there is a big difference between a 39​​-year-old woman and a 31-year-old guy.”

Read More Clare Crawley likes something on social media that could have spoiled her season of The Bachelorette

Clare will turn 40 this year, while Dale has just turned 31 and may not be ready to settle down with kids. Melissa thinks that could be a problem and hinted that she sees him questioning the rush with everything.

“Does [Dale] want to get married next year and have kids? Maybe … but he may also kind of get a taste of what Bachelor Nation can do to somebody and then say, ‘You know what? I don’t want to be tied down right now and I want to experience all of this,’” she explained to the magazine.

Despite questioning the long-term success of this relationship, Melissa revealed that she would love to see them together.

However, she also believes that Clare stalked him on social media and managed to create a world with him that wasn’t realistic.

“I think I’m convinced that she stalked him online [and] fell in love with him online because she said that she did,” Melissa explained. “I think that’s what happened is she created a fantasy in her head. … That’s why I think every time we see Dale, he’s like, ‘OK, all right. Oh, kids, we’re having kids.’ He looks totally shell-shocked every time that you see him.”

Melissa is referring to several interviews, including their Bachelor follow-up interview, where Clare revealed she was excited about the possibility of them getting married and having kids soon.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley could already be married

Melissa revealed that one of the reasons why she doesn’t see a long-term relationship with Clare and Dale was due to the lack of deep conversations on the show.

Fans only saw a few moments of them together and a single one-on-one date.

During this date, they bonded over the loss of their parents. Clare revealed that she lost her father and she wants a man who reminds her of him. Dale explained that he had lost his mother a couple of years ago and the entire family was broken.

It seems that loss and grief brought them together and created a strong connection between them. And even though Melissa may question their relationship, fans may be surprised with their current status.

Dale recently posted a photo with a friend and it looked like he was wearing a wedding band. It’s possible that they got married to recommit to one another, so they can start a life together and start a family.

The Bachelor airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.