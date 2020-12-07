Clare Crawley and Dale Moss send message to their doubters by showing off life after The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette stars Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are currently one of the hottest couples in Bachelor Nation.

They met each other on the show this summer when they filmed Clare’s season in quarantine. They instantly connected, and Clare told Chris Harrison she believed she had met her husband when they met.

And sure enough, within 12 days, Chris shut down the Bachelorette production because Clare was spending too much time with Dale.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

That night, the two got engaged.

Their quick romance caused several viewers to be very critical of their romance because they didn’t understand how the two could really be in love.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss share an indirect message to their haters

Now, a few months after they got engaged on the show, Dale and Clare are going strong. They are house-hunting to see if they can find their ideal home in Sacramento, and they are already talking about having kids and starting a family.

When fans asked her about Dale after the show, Clare had interesting responses.

Read More Shawn Booth breaks his silence about his love life during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Bachelorette rerun

One fan asked if Dale was still the same person as on The Bachelorette, and Clare revealed that he was even better now. She shared a picture of a note from Dale that read, “you are beautiful.”

Dale also shared some screenshots about Clare to prove the point that they are going strong.

“Your eyes have had me hooked since the moment I met you,” Dale replied on Clare’s Instagram story when someone asked Clare what his favorite thing about her was.

Dale is even starting a tradition for the couple, as he got them stockings with their initials on them.

He shared a photo of two large stockings with the letters “D” and “C” on them, and then two smaller ones for Clare’s dogs.

“He picked themes and it melts my heart,” Clare wrote, sharing that he even got some for her dogs, Elbie and Honey.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have faced criticism after the show

One reason fans believe these two won’t last in the long run is their short romance. Fans believe that they are missing some important conversations in their relationship to help build the foundation.

Of course, they are basing this on what they saw on The Bachelorette.

Fans struggled to make sense of Clare and Dale’s romance after The Bachelorette concluded. The timeline of 12 days is way too fast for Bachelorette viewers.

Clare recently revealed she suffered from anxiety from all the harsh comments she’s received after being on the show.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.