The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley was in a dark place after split with Dale Moss, shares her happiness plan

Clare Crawley says she’s dealing with anxiety after her breakup with Dale Moss. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is speaking out about her current situation after learning that Dale Moss had announced their split.

Clare revealed earlier this month that she was completely blindsided after Dale revealed that the two had split up.

She needed more time to process everything before she finally decided to speak out.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Dale has been very active in sharing his feelings and updates from his life, whereas Clare has distanced herself from social media.

But now, she’s speaking out on Instagram Stories.

Clare Crawley is dealing with anxiety after her breakup

Over the weekend, Clare decided to reveal that she’s struggling after her split from Dale. The whole situation caught her off guard and she’s processing how to move on.

“I think when you open yourself up to share what you’re going through, not as a victim but as, like, vulnerability and more as just, like, the human side of you, with your friends, with your family, with the public, with people, as much as you want to share — mine more so happens to be a lot more public than most people — but I think when we share our struggles, it gives people the opportunity to relate to it and to share their struggles,” she explained on Instagram Stories.

She also explained that she was completely heartbroken and shattered after the news that Dale was ending the relationship. She also explained that she was getting ready to make a U-turn so she could get out of the dark place where she’d been for a few weeks.

“I’m getting to the point now where I’m trying really hard to come back from that and make a U-turn because it’s a dark place to be in when you’ve got a lot of stuff compiled on each other,” she added.

In a separate post, Clare revealed a few things that brought her happiness these days, including funny animal videos and visiting her mom.

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

Clare Crawley has the support of Bachelor Nation

Right now, Clare is trying to move on from the split in her own way. Dale recently went on Instagram Stories, sharing that he was heartbroken and he made mistakes with Clare. Fans believed that he was trying to say that he wanted to leave the door open to possibly get back together with Clare.

She has yet to address his post and his many comments.

Ben Higgins said that Dale blindsided Clare with the split and handled the entire situation completely wrong.

Over Christmas, the two had joked about making babies, so fans are still asking for answers, as they don’t understand how things could go so wrong so fast.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.