The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley sports new diamond ring during NYC stroll with Dale Moss

Former Bachelorette lead Clare Crawley was seen with a new diamond ring on the fourth finger of her left hand during a stroll with former fiance Dale Moss.

In the new pic, Clare held the interior of Dale’s arm as they took a walk. Her ring was clearly visible in the snap.

The couple were photographed on March 30 as they strolled through New York City, walking her small dog.

In a sequence of photographs, Clare was seen with her hands in the pockets of her red puffer jacket to ward them off from the chill. She paired that with a gray cropped top, tight leggings, and sneakers.

Several times, Clare removed her hands from her pockets to hold onto her handsome beau. The ring was clearly visible.

Dale sported a casual looking ensemble of light-colored hoodie paired with a gray jeans and overcoat. On his head he wore a New York Yankees baseball cap.

Clare’s new ring is different than the one Dale used to propose on The Bachelorette

This new ring is quite different from the huge rock Dale used to propose on Season 16 of The Bachelorette.

The Neil Lane stunner was 4.5-carats and featured a radiant-cut diamond framed by two shield-shaped diamonds in a platinum setting. It was accented with 145 smaller round diamonds in an art deco style, reported People Magazine.

The Bachelorette star told show host and producer Chris Harrison that she was “head over heels for Dale” four episodes into the season. He, in turn, revealed he had immediately been taken with Crawley the moment they had met.

“I like what he talks about. I like what he’s interested in,” she told the show host at the time.

“I feel like maybe the universe was working in my favor,” she said about their connection.

It appears that the couple have reconciled after a 2020 breakup

Dale and Clare broke off their engagement in January of this year. They have since spent a lot of time together working on their relationship.

A source close to the couple told People Magazine that Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, continue to “work on things that went wrong in the past.”

The couple were reportedly not on the same page when it came to marriage and kids said People.

This was reportedly one of the reasons which led to their split.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.