The Bachelorette: Dale Moss likes Clare Crawley’s latest Instagram post, ‘My heart is so full’

Dale Moss likes Clare Crawley’s latest Instagram post. Pic credit: ABC

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley appear to be on again after he hit the “like” button on a post where she thanked her followers for their birthday wishes.

On March 20, the gorgeous blonde celebrated her 40th turn around the sun.

Clare shared a casual snap with her 1M followers. She said in the caption of the post, “My heart is so full. Thank you to everyone who reached out and filled my birthday with love!”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

In response, Dale was one of the hundreds who responded to her post, sharing a red heart emoji.

In the photograph, she wore a white formfitting t-shirt with a pair of blue jeans. Barefoot and sporting a bright pink pedicure, Clare leaned her head in her hands.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

On her left wrist, Clare wore two-thick gold bangles. The fourth finger of her left hand displayed a glittering diamond ring. It was not noted if this was an older photo or a new snap as the ring looked like the sparkler Dale placed on her finger when they became engaged.

The couple reportedly celebrated her special day with a getaway

Us Weekly reported that Clare and Dale spent her birthday in Napa Valley, California.

The news outlet reported that although the couple did not share any images together, both of their Instagram stories featured pictures from the same hotel room.

Dale said in a video posted to his Instagram stories that the area was special. He was later seen in a separate clip as he clinked glasses with a person off-camera where he said he had “too much vino.”

Have they reconciled?

Clare and Dale reportedly came back together as a couple after splitting in January of this year.

In February the twosome were seen in Florida together enjoying a meal in a restaurant. Dale was in the state to attend a friend’s wedding.

An eyewitness to their outing told Us Weekly, the couple had dinner and looked happy with one another.

“She had her hands on him — like, on his lap — and he had his hands on her. One-hundred percent, they looked like a couple. They looked very happy together. They were sitting in a round booth and they sat right next to each other the whole entire time. A lot of people dining at the same time all knew who they were, so they would stop by and say hi and ask them questions. They were very nice people. They’re definitely in love.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.