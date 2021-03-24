Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

The Bachelorette: Dale Moss likes Clare Crawley’s latest Instagram post, ‘My heart is so full’


Clare and Dale
Dale Moss likes Clare Crawley’s latest Instagram post. Pic credit: ABC

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley appear to be on again after he hit the “like” button on a post where she thanked her followers for their birthday wishes.

On March 20, the gorgeous blonde celebrated her 40th turn around the sun.

Clare shared a casual snap with her 1M followers. She said in the caption of the post, “My heart is so full. Thank you to everyone who reached out and filled my birthday with love!”

In response, Dale was one of the hundreds who responded to her post, sharing a red heart emoji.

monsterscriticsreality

440 557

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

The jig is up Lifetime! We’ve had all the “fun” we can get. Will you be watching tonight?
...

View

Mar 24

0 0
Open
The jig is up Lifetime! We’ve had all the “fun” we can get. Will you be watching tonight? ————— #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #haleyandjake #marriedatfirstsight12 #chrisandpaige #chriswilliams #mafsfan #mafstonight #mafsmemes #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafs2021🤞

The jig is up Lifetime! We’ve had all the “fun” we can get. Will you be watching tonight?
—————
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #haleyandjake #marriedatfirstsight12 #chrisandpaige #chriswilliams #mafsfan #mafstonight #mafsmemes #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafs2021🤞 ...

0 0

In the photograph, she wore a white formfitting t-shirt with a pair of blue jeans. Barefoot and sporting a bright pink pedicure, Clare leaned her head in her hands.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

On her left wrist, Clare wore two-thick gold bangles. The fourth finger of her left hand displayed a glittering diamond ring. It was not noted if this was an older photo or a new snap as the ring looked like the sparkler Dale placed on her finger when they became engaged.

The couple reportedly celebrated her special day with a getaway

Us Weekly reported that Clare and Dale spent her birthday in Napa Valley, California.

The news outlet reported that although the couple did not share any images together, both of their Instagram stories featured pictures from the same hotel room.

Dale said in a video posted to his Instagram stories that the area was special. He was later seen in a separate clip as he clinked glasses with a person off-camera where he said he had “too much vino.”

Have they reconciled?

Clare and Dale reportedly came back together as a couple after splitting in January of this year.

In February the twosome were seen in Florida together enjoying a meal in a restaurant. Dale was in the state to attend a friend’s wedding.

An eyewitness to their outing told Us Weekly, the couple had dinner and looked happy with one another.

“She had her hands on him — like, on his lap — and he had his hands on her. One-hundred percent, they looked like a couple. They looked very happy together. They were sitting in a round booth and they sat right next to each other the whole entire time. A lot of people dining at the same time all knew who they were, so they would stop by and say hi and ask them questions. They were very nice people. They’re definitely in love.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert with their puppy
Dean Unglert says Caelynn Miller-Keyes gives him ‘unconditional love’ and he accepts it
Rachel Lindsay on the red carpet
Rachel Lindsay breaks silence after deactivating Instagram, The Bachelorette star says she was getting ‘threatened’
Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber
Kelley Flanagan reveals she’s in New York City to find a new place to live
Tayshia Adams
Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette appears to be done as Chris Harrison returns home
Tayshia Adams
Tayshia Adams’ ex-husband Josh Bourelle says she crossed the line in calling out cheating
Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss only hanging out as a publicity stunt
Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss only hanging out as a publicity stunt?
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x