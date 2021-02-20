Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss only hanging out as a publicity stunt?


Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss only hanging out as a publicity stunt?
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are accused of hanging out as a publicity stunt. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley and Dale Moss were spotted out together this week.

Their decision to hang out together in public shocked people because Clare appeared angry with Dale for sharing their breakup post without consulting her first.

She also revealed that she was struggling with anxiety after the split and hinted she wanted to move on with her life.

So, when Clare and Dale were walking hand-in-hand in Florida, fans were confused.

"Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!" "Clearly you do," said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 clapping back. 👏🏻 Perhaps fans were more supportive of Clare's new hairstyles BEFORE they spotted her with Dale again.

"Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!" "Clearly you do," said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 clapping back. 👏🏻 Perhaps fans were more supportive of Clare's new hairstyles BEFORE they spotted her with Dale again.
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye.

After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye.
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are being accused of pulling off publicity stunt

Given their quick engagement after 12 days of dating, their public split, and now them holding hands again, fans are wondering if there is a reason behind it.

Plus, with added drama in Bachelor Nation over Chris Harrison’s recent comments during an interview with Rachel Lindsay, distraction is what the franchise needs.

Bachelor fans have a theory that Clare and Dale were only spotted out as part of a publicity stunt. There is a theory that the two are only hanging out to redirect attention away from Bachelor host Chris Harrison stepping away from the franchise.

“I was on a dinner date in Sarasota Tuesday night and I walk into pacific rim and there is Dale with friends. Weirdly this was the day him and Clare were spotted in Venice but he was at dinner with 5-6 friends that night in Sarasota and Clare was NO WHERE in sight…publicity stunt,” one person wrote online, which was shared by @bachelorettewindmill.

Clare stunt
Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

@bachelorettewindmill added that they wouldn’t be surprised if this was true.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss were spotted together in Florida this week

It’s an interesting theory because Clare and Dale haven’t commented on being together. They did pose for photos with fans, but they haven’t confirmed they are together on social media.

Clare and Dale were spotted together in Florida this week, holding hands and going for walks. They were not trying to hide the fact that they were out and about.

Sources have revealed that Clare wanted to see Dale in person and possibly hear what he had to say. Back in January, she revealed she felt blindsided by his decision to share a breakup post where he announced that breaking up with Clare was the healthiest thing to do.

We don’t know how much they have talked in private or what led to her flying to Florida to hang out with him.

But it is an interesting theory that they were only spotted out as a publicity stunt.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

