Dale Moss says he and Clare Crawley are in a ‘good place,’ calls The Bachelorette ‘best decision of my life’

Dale Moss reveals where his relationship is at with Clare Crawley. Pic credit: ABC

Fans of The Bachelorette have been sleuthing to figure out whether Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are back together.

Dale announced his split from Clare on social media which equally shocked Bachelor Nation and Clare herself.

However, fans have noticed that lately the two have been spending increasingly more time together.

They were first spotted in Florida together. They then spent Clare’s 40th birthday in Napa and were recently spotted in New York City with Clare wearing a diamond ring.

Fans are almost certain they’re back together after they uploaded a video together on their Instagram stories.

However, neither of them have spoken out about being back together — until now.

Dale reveals where his and Clare’s relationship is at

Dale sat down for an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, during which Dale revealed his relationship status with Clare.

Dale affirmed that he and Clare are trying to mend their relationship.

“We’ve never hid throughout this entire time that we’ve been around each other…We are definitely taking time and spending time together,” Dale expressed.

He then shared that his and Clare’s relationship is in a good place and implied that they are back together.

“Clare and I, we’re in a good place,” he confirmed. “When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we’re just focused on one another. We’re keeping things private and that’s working for us, in due time we’ll speak about that together.”

Dax and Adam then asked if he still considered himself an engaged man. However, Dale wasn’t ready to lay claim to that title, but he admitted that he and Clare have been discussing it.

“I’ll just say again, Clare and I are in a good place. We’re just focused on one another and when we’re together we’ll talk about things collectively and just leave it at that,” he stated.

He also confirmed that Clare does still have her engagement ring.

Dale talks about his time on The Bachelorette

Even though Dale and Clare weren’t on the show for long, he is still grateful for the experience. After all, that’s where he met Clare, and, as he expressed, their relationship is doing well.

He even went as far as to say that going on The Bachelorette “was the best decision of my life.”

Clare and Dale made history during Clare’s season of The Bachelorette. Not only were they part of the first Bachelor series to be filmed during a pandemic, but Clare left the season with Dale after he proposed to her only a few episodes into the season.

While Dale was deemed the villain by his fellow contestants, Clare fell in love with him the second she laid eyes on him.

After Dale made his first entrance into the Bachelor mansion, Clare proclaimed that she knew she met her husband in that moment.

Despite their brief split, it seems as if they’re back together and doing well.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus at ABC.