The Bachelor: Corinne Olympios wants to remind us all that she called out Taylor Nolan’s bad behavior first

Former The Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios explains to fans that she saw a darker side of Taylor Nolan before her problematic tweets were exposed.

Corinne and Taylor were both on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. The two feuded frequently and had an infamous 2-on-1 date during which Taylor was sent packing.

While Taylor was portrayed as the “good guy” and Corinne the “villain,” Corinne says that America is finally coming to realize who the true villain is.

Corinne shares her side of the story on Us Weekly’s podcast Here For the Right Reasons.

“I wasn’t really a villain because I didn’t do anything. And I think we all now know who the real villain is here, which is what I was trying to tell everybody from the beginning,” Corinne expresses.

Even though Corinne was deemed the house villain at the time, many fans felt that Taylor was being condescending and some even say it went to the level of bullying. Viewers will remember Taylor telling Corinne that she lacked “emotional intelligence.” Corinne seems to agree with those claims.

“While I don’t condone bullying at all, all I’m going to say is that I experienced on another level … that different side of her,” she continues. “I did realize that there was something off there. And that’s just all I was trying to say from the beginning.”

Corinne doesn’t want to say she told us so, but she basically reminds us that she did in fact tell us so.

“I don’t want to give myself any pats on the back for this because this is really a situation, [but] I did call it to a point,” she boasts.

Why Taylor Nolan is in hot water

Former The Bachelor contestant Taylor Nolan has found herself in hot water after problematic tweets from almost a decade ago resurfaced online.

These tweets were discriminatory and conveyed racist, homophobic, and fatphobic thoughts.

Additionally, and perhaps most to her detriment, there were tweets insulting mental health issues.

This came as a shock to Bachelor Nation not only because of her career as a mental health counselor but because she has recently been vocal about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice issues.

Now Taylor is at risk of losing her mental health counseling license as the DOH considers launching an investigation.

Taylor issued multiple apologies

Taylor was quick to issue multiple apologies for the tweets.

She released her apology the day that her tweets resurfaced across the Internet. She uploaded a 30-minute video on Instagram.

In the video, she explained that she intentionally chose not to delete the tweets to show her personal evolution and progress over time. Many weren’t thrilled with her apology and believed it was an attempt to excuse her tweets and behavior.

She later issued a written apology to her Instagram expressing that she didn’t condone her past thoughts and apologized to the groups that she may have insulted.

While Taylor may have issued multiple apologies, members of Bachelor Nation are still disappointed.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.