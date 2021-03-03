Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Rachel Lindsay speaks out about Taylor Nolan’s tweets, says she’s ‘disappointed’


Rachel Lindsay poses on the red carpet
Rachel Lindsay is disappointed in Taylor Nolan’s tweets. Pic credit: ImageCollect/Admedia

Former The Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay has weighed in on Taylor Nolan’s controversial tweets.

Rachel has been vocal lately on many issues regarding race and The Bachelor.

After pointing out the errors in Rachael Kirkconnell’s and Chris Harrison’s recent actions, Rachel now is condemning Taylor and her controversial tweets.

Rachel talked about how she felt on the Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan.

“I think people are very upset and shocked and disappointed. I’ll throw myself in there,” said Rachel.

Rachel referenced that Taylor has been vocal about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and pointing out other social injustices so her old tweets come as a shock.

“She’s been very vocal, she’s been very definitive in what she believes and then to see something that is so opposite of that — it’s shocking. At first, I was like, ‘Is this real?'” Rachel expressed.

She reiterated that she doesn’t believe in canceling Taylor, Rachael or Chris but wants to prioritize holding them accountable.

“I have the same energy with Taylor that I have with anybody who does something that’s wrong,” she continued, relating the situation to the ongoing controversy surrounding longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison and contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

“I said the same thing with Chris Harrison even though that message seems to be getting lost,” she continued. “I said the same thing with Rachael [Kirkconnell]. You’re never going to hear me say, ‘Cancel this person. This person is done. I’m done with them,’ What you’ll hear my say is, ‘We have to hold this person accountable.'”

Taylor apologized twice for her tweets

After offensive tweets from years ago resurfaced, Taylor issued not one but two apologies.

The first one was in the form of a lengthy video on the day that the controversy surfaced. In her apology, she mentioned that she intentionally kept the tweets up to show her growth and expressed that she no longer feels that way.

The following day, Taylor issued another apology. She apologized for her lengthy first apology and expressed she didn’t feel it was a true apology.

The second apology was in written form and she expressed that she now supports the communities she once shamed on Twitter.

Taylor Nolan’s tweets

Taylor’s tweets from eight to ten years ago recently resurfaced, and many members of Bachelor Nation voiced how offensive that they found them to be.

In these tweets, she expressed views that have been deemed racist, homophobic and fatphobic. She also mocked rape and mental illness.

The tweets can be found on this Reddit thread.

Another scandal that has taken Bachelor Nation by storm and that may be the reason for Taylor’s tweets resurfacing now, involves current Bachelor frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell. She had uploaded and liked pictures that had racist connotations.

After Chris Harrison defended Rachael during an interview with Rachel Lindsay, he received an immense amount of backlash and temporarily stepped down from hosting.

This incident and the way The Bachelor handles diversity will be a big topic during the After The Final Rose finale.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Natalie Hunter
Latest posts by Natalie Hunter (see all)


