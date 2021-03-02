Taylor Nolan issues another apology after more tweets surface: ‘I’m so sorry’

Taylor Nolan issues a second apology after a lengthy rant about white supremacy. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor In Paradise star Taylor Nolan is speaking out again after she started making headlines on Sunday.

Sunday around lunch time, tweets started to surface on social media. The tweets were from her past and they were insensitive, harmful, and racist.

And it wasn’t just one or two tweets. Every hour, more tweets would surface, spanning years and years.

Throughout the day, Taylor tried to keep up with the posts, issuing statements and then deleting them again.

She posted a long statement on her Instagram Stories Sunday night where she tried to explain the tweets rather than apologize for them.

Taylor Nolan issues a second apology on Instagram

Now, Taylor has issued a second apology on Instagram, where she explains her long video where she tried to provide context for the tweets.

“Yesterday’s response was a reaction and not an apology. I’m sorry I didn’t take a second to come correct. I owe you all an apology,” Taylor wrote in her apology that she posted on her Instagram feed.

“There is no question or defending that every word of my old tweets are harmful, wrong, triggering, and incredibly upsetting to the communities that I identify with and that I support. I’m so sorry to the folks that were triggered and re-traumatized by seeing the hurtful words from my past.”

Taylor continued to point to the fact that she had changed since those tweets and that she had dedicated her life to change. She added that she’s still accountable for the harm she has caused.

“Again, I am sorry. I may not what stood with you then, but I will continue to stand with you today.”

Taylor Nolan issued a lengthy statement about the context of the tweets

Taylor tried to explain her reasons for the tweets but the statement didn’t come in the form of an apology. Bachelor Nation members and Bachelor viewers were quick to point out that explaining the context for the tweets was not the same as apologizing for them.

Taylor has been asked to take accountability for her actions, not explain them. Now that Taylor has apologized, it’s hard to tell what her role will be in Bachelor Nation. She’s not an active member of Bachelor Nation these days, which means she can’t be fired or let go from a contract.

If she was, this could have been a possibility, as changes are being made in regard to Chris Harrison’s future on the show for his interview with Rachel Lindsay back in February. Bachelor Nation is taking action and they are holding people accountable.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.