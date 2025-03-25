The Amazing Race 38 spoilers: Results reveal early Big Brother alum eliminations

Spoilers for The Amazing Race 38 continue to hit social media.

This upcoming season features Big Brother alums on each team.

While TAR37 airs on CBS, TAR38 is filming around the world.

Big Brother fans know how to find early spoilers, and that skill has taken center stage this spring.

A typical season of The Amazing Race has leaks due to the public filming of each season, but TAR38 has broken the mold.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, host Phil Keoghan shared a video from the start line. This led to even more buzz about the show.

Who is on The Amazing Race Season 38 cast?

Below are the rumored members of The Amazing Race 38 cast. There are 13 teams, each featuring at least one former houseguest.

Filming began recently, and several Big Brother alums have reportedly been eliminated.

Here is the unconfirmed list of players:

Angela Murray from BB26 and her daughter, Lexi.

Chelsie Baham from BB26 and her dad, Jack.

Rubina Bernabe from BB26 and her sister, Kristine.

Tucker Des Lauriers from BB26 and his brother, Eric.

Izzy Gleicher from BB25 and her fiance, Paige.

Jag Bains from BB25 and his brother, Jas.

Kyland Young from BB23 and Taylor Hale from BB24 (reportedly dating).

Matt Turner from BB24 and his wife, Megan.

Joseph Abdin from BB24 and his brother, Adam.

Hannah Chaddha from BB23 and her sister, Simone.

Enzo Palumbo from BB12 and BB22 and his brother, Giacomo.

Kat Dunn from BB21 and her boyfriend, Alex.

Natalie Negrotti from BB18 and her sister, Stephanie.

Spoilers from TAR38 filming

As previously revealed on Monsters and Critics, Enzo Palumbo from BB12 and Angela Murray from BB26 were reportedly eliminated first (Enzo on the first leg and Angela on the second).

That eliminated the two older Big Brother alums right out of the gate.

“Never doubt big brother fans.. they somehow managed to get live feeds for #TAR38,” a social media user joked today. They are referencing CCTV footage that fans found during a recent Amazing Race leg,

never doubt big brother fans.. they somehow managed to get live feeds for #TAR38 pic.twitter.com/Y4xjuCQlNk — gabe (@tribalstorch) March 25, 2025

Below is footage of Natalie from BB18 competing on a Race challenge.

Natalie ate this challenge up!



Natalie ate this challenge up!



Source: Varhsashen3649 on YouTube#TAR38 pic.twitter.com/r3FSNjCbAe — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) March 25, 2025

Below is an image of Tucker from BB26 finishing first during a Road Block.

The latest results from TAR38

The online rumors state that Matt Turner from BB24 was eliminated on the third leg and that Kat Dunn from BB21 was eliminated on the fourth.

In summary, the first four teams to reportedly be eliminated were Enzo and his brother, Angela and her daughter, Turner and his wife, and Kat and her boyfriend.

As a reminder, these are all unconfirmed online rumors. They seem to be accurate, but the information is not from CBS.

Still, these social media users seem good at finding public cameras to spy on The Amazing Race 38.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesday at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.