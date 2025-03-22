The Amazing Race 38 cast: Spoilers leaked online about results

The Amazing Race 38 has begun and features a Big Brother alum on each team.

One team reportedly has two Big Brother alums, and three former winners are on the TAR38 cast.

Having so many former houseguests has led to an early and extra interest in this upcoming Amazing Race season.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, host Phil Keoghan shared a video from the start line, helping create additional buzz.

We won’t see this new season on TV until next year, but spoilers have already surfaced on social media.

Below will be some TAR 38 spoilers, so only continue reading if you want to learn about early results ahead of time.

Who is on The Amazing Race 38 cast?

Below is a brief breakdown of the cast for The Amazing Race 38. Each team features a Big Brother alum and a loved one.

This is an unconfirmed cast list, but many folks have shared these names on social media. We feel it’s pretty accurate.

Angela Murray from BB26 and her daughter Lexi.

Chelsie Baham from BB26 and her dad Jack.

Rubina Bernabe from BB26 and her sister Kristine.

Tucker Des Lauriers from BB26 and his brother Eric.

Izzy Gleicher from BB25 and her fiance Paige.

Jag Bains from BB25 and his brother Jas.

Kyland Young from BB23 and Taylor Hale from BB24 (reportedly dating).

Matt Turner from BB24 and his wife Megan.

Joseph Abdin from BB24 and his brother Adam.

Hannah Chaddha from BB23 and her sister Simone.

Enzo Palumbo from BB12 and BB22 and his brother Giacomo.

Kat Dunn from BB21 and her boyfriend Alex.

Natalie Negrotti from BB18 and her sister Stephanie.

The Amazing Race 38 (TAR38) spoilers

Social media has leaked the names of the first teams eliminated on TAR38. More spoilers could come later, but these teams only lasted a few days on the show.

Enzo Palumbo from BB12 and his brother Giacomo reportedly got eliminated first. They are one of the older teams on the show this season.

Angela Murray from BB26 and her daughter Lexi were reportedly eliminated second. This was the other older team, but we will learn later how they lost.

As a reminder, these are spoilers being shared online and may not necessarily be correct because the information isn’t directly from CBS.

🚨 | #bb26 #tar38 THE AMAZING RACE 38 SPOILERS | 🚨



Rubina and Kristine have successfully SURVIVED leg 2 of the amazing race in PRAGUE 🇨🇿 and placed 8TH. pic.twitter.com/XXwBQnA5m0 — 🫶 RUBINA UPDATES 🫶 (THE AMAZING RACE ERA) (@RubinaUpdates1) March 22, 2025

Fresh rumors state that Matt Turner from BB24 and his wife Megan were the third team eliminated. They reportedly did well on the first leg but began slipping in the pack during the second and third legs.

