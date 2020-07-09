The 90 Day Fiance men are disappointing and lack direction, honesty, effort, and understanding

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is airing on TLC and we are slowly getting to know some of the couples.

While we do have some returning men, including Sumit and Jihoon, the majority of the cast is new.

But that doesn’t mean that TLC picked the best of the best. Let’s be real here for a second – the guys on this season are not pulling their weight. They are not going above and beyond by any means.

In fact, this season, we have a liar, a cheater, and someone who just can’t seem to get a job to support his family.

Jihoon keeps lying

Jihoon is one of the returning cast members. He is filming with Deavan, who is the mother of his only child. She also has a daughter. She traveled to South Korea to be with him and she only had one request – get a job.

Why? Because they have children and she’s uprooting everything to go be with him, so the least he could do is go get a job, so they can have a place to live.

And what happens? She ends up renting an apartment for them for a month, giving them some time to find a new place to live and for him to get some money.

Whenever the conversation comes up, he appears frustrated and irritated that she wants some answers about their financial situation. Plus, he lives with his parents. Seriously, he has it too good and maybe it’s time for him to learn things the hard way.

Even 90 Day Fiance fans are calling him out for not having a job. At this point, even a job flipping burgers seems like a really good idea. Anything that puts him on the right path. We just want some effort, Jihoon!

Tim is a cheater

Tim is brand new to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Other than his comfort animal, a cat he walks in a leash, he appears completely normal at first glance.

But it doesn’t take long for him to admit that he messed up royally with his girlfriend Melyza. While she was to move to Texas to be with him, he decided to take his whole relationship for granted by cheating on her.

Yup, what a winner. So much for dedication and hard work. You know – what she had been putting into the relationship.

He admitted that he cheated on Melyza with a co-worker as this co-worker had been flirting with him. Apparently, it doesn’t take much for him to fall in. It’s a big disappointment, to say the least.

While Meliza should have dumped him on the spot, she decided to withdraw her plans to move to Texas. Instead, she wanted him to come to Colombia.

Girl, you should just move on. And Tim, learn to value your woman.

Yazan isn’t very understanding

From the very first episode, it’s clear that Yazan is very set in his ways. He’s very determined to live his life as a Muslim and he follows the rules. And yet, he wants to date the poppin’ Brittany Banks from Florida, who has no intention of changing her lifestyle – hence showing up in a crop top with alcohol at the airport.

While I can’t fault Yazan for sticking to who he is and his religious beliefs, he needs to be more understanding of Brittany. He needs to reminded that he can’t have his cake and eat it too.

He can’t demand that she changes who she is to be with him – and not make any sacrifices or compromises himself. To make this work, Yazan needs to be more understanding. Perhaps, he needs to be reminded that there are two equal humans in this relationship – not just Yazan and a potential wife who will do as he says.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Yazan and Brittany are probably the one couple on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that has the most to overcome in terms of cultural differences. If he’s not willing to budge a little bit, the odds will be stacked against them.

Sumit can’t do what is asked of him

Lastly, Sumit is a returning cast member. To briefly recap, last season, he told Jenny that he was married to another woman! It came as a huge shock, but it wasn’t nearly as scandalous as we all thought.

He was forced into an arranged marriage and he didn’t want to be with her. He wanted Jenny and even disobeyed his family and lied to them to be with her.

While that’s romantic and all, he’s on this list because we need to see more dedication. For one, we need to see more effort when it comes to producing those divorce papers. When Jenny asked him about them, he couldn’t prove he had made any effort to get a divorce.

He told his friends that he had been required to pay $20,000, he had no papers proving he had filed anything.

Then, there’s the whole issue of Sumit saying he didn’t have sex with his arranged wife.

Seriously Sumit, just give Jenny what she’s asking for. It doesn’t seem like a big ask for you to just show that you are in the process of divorcing the wife you don’t want to be with.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.