Teresa Giudice’s tarot card reader told her Luis Ruelas is ‘not your soulmate’

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are still living in their love bubble amid ongoing negativity about their relationship.

However, despite the naysayers, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star does not doubt that she and Luis are meant to be.

Teresa has repeatedly stated that he is her soulmate but a recent session with tarot reader, Amal Merhi proved otherwise.

Amal was a guest on the latest episode of Teresa’s podcast and they had a long interview about the couple’s bond.

Although she told the mom of four that Luis is not her soulmate, that does not mean they are not meant for each other.

She had a different word to describe the connection between the controversial couple, and Teresa told us all about that during the chat.

Teresa knew there was something special about Luis from the moment they met, and the RHONJ star was convinced they were soulmates.

However, after consulting her tarot reader she discovered that what they have is much deeper than that.

During a recent episode of Turning the Tables, the 52-year-old told her listeners she had a surprise guest in the studio.

“This is Amal, she’s a tarot card reader and what made me want to bring her on is like I wanted to clarify something with everyone,” she said.

Teresa told her listeners that she discovered something new about her relationship with Luis, after a session with Amal that she wanted to share.

“I always kept saying that Luis was my soulmate and when I met Amal… she’s like, ‘he’s not your soulmate. He’s your twin flame,'” explained the RHONJ star.

Amal joined the conversation and explained the difference between the terms noting that “the soulmate comes into your life to evolve your soul.”

“You could have a hundred soulmates but you get one twin flame,” she explained, “It’s the soul divided into two bodies… that’s the person you spend the rest of your life with.”

Teresa and her twin flame just returned from Tampa

It’s been a busy weekend for Teresa and her twin flame, Luis who were both in Tampa over the weekend.

Luis and Teresa accompanied Milania as she got ready to start her first year at Florida University and it was a bittersweet moment for the close-knit family.

“Luis got us tickets to see John Legend last night, he wanted to give a goodbye gift to Milania,” shared the mom of four on her podcast.

Teresa posted snaps from the fun night out as she took turns posing for photos backstage with the Grammy winner.

“Truly a magical 💫 night with @johnlegend,” the Bravo Housewife captioned her post. “The Event Center is so intimate and a great place to see live entertainment. A night we won’t forget.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.