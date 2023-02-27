RHONJ: Teresa Giudice cuddles up with Luis Ruelas during epic date night

Teresa Giudice cuddled up to Luis Ruelas during a date night in Los Angeles, California, and the couple stunned in their fancy outfits.

The situation called for the pair to dress up as they went to see John Legend in concert.

It was a double date night for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star as her Dancing with the Stars castmate Heidi D’Amelio, and her husband Marc D’Amelio was also in attendance.

The foursome snapped a cute photo from the intimate concert dubbed An Evening with John Legend, which was held at the Walt Disney Concert Hall earlier this month.

Teresa just posted the photos on social media, including one with just herself and Luis.

Luis sat on a bench dressed in a snazzy black suit with his arms around Teresa, who was perched on his lap.

The OG matched her husband in a shimmery black dress with cutout details at the side and a thigh-high slit. She added gold platform heels, and her long hair was styled in tight waves flowing down her shoulders.

“Date night in LA @johnlegend ❤️ 2/13/23,” she captioned the post.

Teresa and Luis are dealing with drama on RHONJ

Last season Luis was trying to avoid the drama on the show, but now he’s dealing with it head-on. He and Teresa are embroiled in a feud with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa, and there doesn’t seem to be a resolution in sight.

Things almost came to blows between Joe and Luis in the latest episode when the Jersey husbands met for drinks, and the topic of Teresa’s jail stint became a topic of discussion. Teresa’s kids, Gia and Gabriella Giudice, have disputed claims by the Gorgas saying they were there for them when Teresa was away.

According to Gia, the couple only showed up when the cameras were rolling, and the usually quiet Gabriella also backed up her sister’s claims.

Joe didn’t like hearing what his nieces had to say about him, and he blasted Luis during the heated discussion, but the other husbands put a stop to the confrontation before things got out of hand.

Meanwhile, we’re only three episodes into Season 13, so the drama is only just beginning.

Teresa Giudice promotes her upcoming gig in the Sunshine State

Teresa wants her 2.3 million Instagram followers to know that she will be in the Sunshine State very soon. The Bravo star promoted her upcoming gig with The Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley.

The two Bravo stars are gearing up for the event, An Evening with New Jersey, which will include photo ops with fans, a live Q&A, and lots more.

“Hey Florida!! @dorindamedley and I are coming to the Sunshine State next month!” wrote Teresa in her post.

“We’re chitchatting, doing a Live Q&A with the audience, and giving away a bunch of prizes! ALSO! VIP’s will get to walk away with a Swag Bag, take pictures with us, and so much more,” she added.

The event will be held on Friday, March 31st at 5:00 p.m. EST at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, and tickets are now on sale at www.bluecheckmarketing.com/events.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.