Here’s why RHONJ star Gia Giudice was pictured ‘sobbing’ at the airport

Teresa Giudice gets heat for many things, but when it comes to her four daughters, she gets all the applause.

The Giudice siblings always had a close bond, but now they’re growing up and forced to be apart.

Eldest sister Gia Giudice was in tears recently while having to bid goodbye to another of her college-bound sisters.

The emotional moment was posted on social media, as RHONJ viewers were caught up as they watched the family’s tearful goodbye.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is about to be an empty nester with two kids in college.

Gabriella is heading into her sophomore year at the University of Michigan, and now Milania is off to Florida to start her college experience.

Gia is back home but recently shared plans to move in with her boyfriend Christian so she won’t be at the family’s NJ mansion much longer.

Teresa’s youngest daughter Audriana just started high school, but that will fly by, and before you know it she’ll be off to college.

Gia Giudice sobs at the airport as her younger sister Milania leaves for college

The Giudice girls are all grown up and 18-year-old Milania was the latest to leave home and head off to college.

Gia documented the moment as she helped her sibling with some last-minute packing the night before she left.

Milania is headed to the University of Tampa; over a thousand miles away from her family in New Jersey.

The video showed when Gia drove Milania to the airport and burst into tears as they hugged goodbye.

@giagiudicexx and she’s off♥️ I love you so much Milania! I can’t wait to watch you do amazing things and thrive at the University of Tampa!! See you soon♥️ @Milania Giudice ♬ Good Old Days – Macklemore & Kesha

Gia posted a screenshot of their tearful embrace on her Instagram Story, writing, “Sobbing😭 I love you so so much Milania ❤️.”

“I can’t wait to watch you do amazing things and thrive at the University of Tampa xoxox @milania.ggiudice,” added the 23-year-old.

Gia Giudice and Milania Giudice at the airport. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Their mom, Teresa, was behind the camera, recording the emotional moment between her girls. She’s accompanying Milania to Tampa to get her settled into her new surroundings.

RHONJ viewers react to the Giudice sisters’ tearful goodbye

After Gia posted the clip was posted on TikTok, her followers commented on the emotional moment.

“I can’t believe we grew up with you girls 🥺 we need you guys on the show til Audriana goes so it’s full circle 💗💗,” wrote a commenter.

“Hold up, I’m only on season 3 of RHONJ. she’s only supposed to be like 5 years old 😭,” exclaimed someone else.

“Gia has always been a little mom,” a TikToker noted.

Someone wrote, “Crying thinking about how much this family has gone through. So excited for her next chapter.”

Another added, “Why am I crying because she’s leaving bella. Ugh this is sad.”

RHONJ fans share their support. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.