Here’s why Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are currently in Florida

Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas are currently in Tampa, Florida, and they snapped a photo to capture their latest adventure.

This time though, it wasn’t another exotic vacation, as Teresa’s 17-year-old daughter Milania was also in tow.

The trip was all about Milania, who just completed her junior year in high school, which means she’ll be a senior quite soon.

Milania recently got all glammed up for her junior prom and she looked glamorous in her emerald green dress as she snapped a selfie with her cousin Antonia Gorga.

Next year, Milania will have her senior prom, and then it’s off to college, leaving Teresa with only one kid still at home in New Jersey.

Gia recently graduated from Rutger’s and will be going to law school soon, while Teresa’s second eldest Gabriella is headed to the University of Michigan.

Now it’s time for Milania to plan for her future, and her mom was right by her side for her first college tour.

Teresa Giudice visits The University of Tampa with her daughter Milania

Teresa and Luis made it a fun trip as they touched down in Tampa, Florida with Milania.

The second youngest in the Giudice bunch has her eyes on the University of Tampa so they paid a visit to tour the institution.

Although the moment was all about the budding college student, Teresa, and Luis took a moment to snap a selfie in their love bubble.

Luis posted the photo on his Instagram Story and tagged his stepdaughter and wife in the post.

Pic credit: @louiearuelas/Instagram

Meanwhile, Teresa managed to capture her daughter on the university grounds although the teenager seemed less than thrilled to be on camera.

The short snap featured Milania outside in her comfy sneakers as her mom was heard in the background admiring the “pretty” architecture and statues on the grounds.

RHONJ stars Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas show off their dance skills in a TikTok video

The trio managed to have a bit of fun after they toured the university, as Milania included her mom and stepdad in her latest TikTok video.

The clip showed Milania, Teresa, and Luis dressed in dark sunglasses while dancing to hip-hop music — Snoop Dog to be exact.

Milania was in the middle miming the words of the NSFW song, while Luis stood on one side and Teresa on the other as her backup dancers.

The couple showcased their best dance moves as they had a bit of fun with Milania in the video.

Check out Luis and Teresa’s dance skills and tell us what you think in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.