Teresa Giudice jets off to Puerto Rico with Luis Ruelas after rough RHONJ season

Things were getting a little too hot in New Jersey for Teresa Giudice and her beau Luis Ruelas, so they jetted off on another exotic vacation.

This time the pair decided on Puerto Rico, and their timing could not have been more convenient.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion aired last night, so Luis and Teresa probably chose to leave the country and stay under the radar to avoid all the hoopla.

However, unless the lovebirds plan to completely stay off social media for a while, it will be hard to avoid all the RHONJ chatter.

Meanwhile, Teresa has been posting lots of photos from her trip, which appeared to be a couple’s event.

The OG shared some fun snaps with Miami Housewife Alexia Nepola and her husband Todd Nepola from their tropical getaway.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas vacation in Puerto Rico as the RHONJ reunion airs

All eyes were on Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice when part one of the reunion kicked off last night, and it’s not surprising that things quickly got heated between them.

However, while we were glued to our TV screens, Teresa was having the time of her life in Puerto Rico and likely trying to avoid mentioning the show.

The 51-year-old posted photos from a fun night out with Alexia, with whom she’s grown a close bond over the past few years.

The Bravo Housewives rocked their tropical colors while surrounded by palm trees as they posed for the snaps.

Teresa also shared a group photo with their husbands as Todd stood beside Alexia, and Luis smiled while standing next to Teresa with his extra-white teeth glistening in the night.

“Puerto Rico 🇵🇷,” the OG captioned the Instagram post.

Bravo viewers think Teresa Giudice and Alexia Nepola are very similar and not in a good way

Meanwhile, if Teresa thought she could escape the wrath of viewers due to being thousands of miles away, she was wrong.

While there weren’t many comments on her post about her behavior at the reunion, there were remarks about her bad behavior in general and Alexia’s as well.

“Two crazy women who can’t apologize or see the error of their ways. Why am I not surprised you two hang together?” wrote one Instagram user.

“Those two women are definitely alike, tacky, big egos, I think Alexia is a lot smarter than Tre, neither one of them can apologize when their wrong, and they are usually wrong,” added someone else.

“These two couples are perfect together .. liars, gas lighters, tacky and rude,”

Another commenter added, “Yep this checks out… you two are the exact same person 😂🙄.”

What do you think of Teresa Giudice and Alexia Nepola’s friendship? Sound off in the comment section below.

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, June 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.