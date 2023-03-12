RHONJ: Teresa Giudice models flattering bikini on exotic vacation

Teresa Giudice has been enjoying an exotic vacation in Bali, Indonesia, for a few days now, but the fun getaway is not done yet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showcased her natural tan in a colorful bikini as she posed for a series of snaps.

Teresa gave us a few model poses while clad in a two-piece bikini with a triangle style at the top and side ties at the bottom.

The first snap showed the reality TV star staring intently into the camera, giving us a side view with one leg raised as her long hair fell to her waist.

The second photo showed Teresa’s other side and her tattoo right above her bikini strap as she held on to a large vine.

The mom of four changed locations for the other photos as she leaned against a large palm tree showing the stunning greenery behind her.

Teresa posted the images on Instagram with the song, Woman by Doja Cat playing in the background.

Teresa Giudice gets compliments on her fit physique

Teresa competed in the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships back in 2018 and placed third at the event, so her fit body at the age of 50 is not surprising.

The yoga enthusiast got a slew of complimentary messages from her supporters after sharing the impressive bikini photos online.

One person noted that Teresa’s “years of bodybuilding and exercise paid off.”

Another Instagram user added, “You look amazing tre. You have an amazingly fit body.”

“U keep getting better and better with age dont know how you do it!” wrote one commenter.

“I can’t believe you had 4 kids?! You look amazing!❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” added someone else.

Teresa Giudice is bonding with her sisters-in-law

Teresa is in Bali on a girls’ trip with her two new sisters-in-law, Veronica and Jennifer Ruelas, and a few other friends.

The Bravo personality has been sharing tons of photos from their trip, including one on International Women’s Day, where the women cemented their bond by participating in a water purification ceremony.

Teresa posted a photo from the location while dressed in their colorful wraps and expressed that “It was an amazing experience supporting and uplifting each other.”

Teresa also posted another photo with her sisters-in-law after they got dressed up for a night out in Bali. She called the two women her chosen sisters–throwing shade at her first sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice promotes Namaste B$tches merch

Teresa and her Namaste B$tches co-host Melissa Pfeister excitedly shared the news on Instagram, only days ago, that their new merchandise was officially available.

The women modeled the styles, and Teresa’s daughters also donned the Namaste B$tches merch to promote the brand.

In one post, Teresa shared a photo of her daughter Gabriella Giudice clad in the white, long-sleeved t-shirt with the logo written in gold and black, which sells for $38 on the website.

Melissa also rocked the black drawstring hoodie as she showed off the other style, which retails for $65.

“Namaste B$tches merch is OUT NOW and we are rockin’ it! Get your gear now before they are all gone!” wrote Teresa in her post. “Go to https://namastebitches.store You are going to LOVE LOVE LOVE them 🔥🔥🔥.”

Teresa was right about the styles going fast. It seems her fans diddidn’tste any time snatching up the merchandise, as both styles are already sold out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.