Teresa Giudice is ready for her ‘next adventure’ after Florida getaway

Teresa Giudice is ready to plan another adventure after having a great time during a recent trip to Boca Raton, Florida.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband, Luis Ruelas joined their friends for the fun getaway and they captured the moment before returning home.

Teresa posted a group photo with another couple, taken while at the Boca Raton Hotel and Club, where they seemingly stayed during the trip.

They all smiled big for the snap as Teresa stood out in a colorful jumpsuit, paired with black mules and her hair in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Luis was chic and understated in all-black, while the other couple wore black outfits as well.

“Love you guys! Let’s plan our next adventure ❤️🍾😘” she captioned the Instagram post.

Teresa Giudice’s explosive wedding is yet to play out on RHONJ

Meanwhile, Teresa does have another adventure to look forward to, but it won’t be as relaxing as her latest trip–at least not according to the mid-season trailer.

Viewers will soon get to witness the first cast trip of the season as the newbies joined the women on a getaway to Ireland, and things took an interesting turn.

The women stayed in a fabulous castle but, they were convinced that the 400-year-old dwelling was haunted.

However, the big event that most viewers are patiently waiting for is Teresa’s wedding, which was nothing short of dramatic.

A scene from the trailer showed the mom of four in tears on her wedding day because her only brother, Joe Gorga had opted to skip the event. That decision came after Joe and Melissa found that Teresa had a part to play in a rumor claiming Melissa kissed another man.

We will soon find out what role Teresa played in that, but it was enough for the Gorgas to skip her wedding, as they refused to support someone who was trying to destroy their marriage.

All that and much more is left to air in Season 13, and while it might be entertaining for viewers, it will be an emotional rollercoaster for Teresa and her family.

Teresa Giudice used Rose Box NYC for her wedding invitations

When the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a major snafu with her wedding invitations— because of Ramona Singer–Rose Box NYC came to her rescue.

Teresa sent out the clear, acrylic boxes with white roses inside, tied with white ribbons to her guests with new information about the details of her wedding.

The Bravo star also partnered with the brand for a special event, a few months after she tied the knot in 2022.

She posted snaps from the event and wrote, “I LOVED hosting this event with @rose.box.nyc at their Upper East Side location last week!”

Rose Box NYC is a female-owned company that was started by young moms Dana and Inbal, who both share a love for preserving the natural beauty of roses.

The company sells stunning roses in gorgeous packaging, and the roses are put through a special process to ensure they retain their freshness and vibrancy for up to one year.

The rose boxes range in sizes, and shapes from mini to jumbo. Buyers have a variety of rose colors to choose from including red, white, blue, pink, yellow, purple, and gold– to name a few.

Prices start at $109 and go up to $1599 and there are also custom boxes available.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.