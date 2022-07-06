RHONJ: Teresa Giudice shows off new wedding invitations after Ramona Singer snafu

Teresa Giudice sent out new wedding invites. Pic credit: Bravo

Teresa Giudice recently showed off her new wedding invitations, but she was sure not to make the same mistake as her friend Ramona Singer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had to send out new invites after Ramona got over-excited and shared the first one on social media.

The Real Housewives of New York star showed the date, location, and other personal details of the wedding, causing Teresa and Luis Ruelas to scramble and make some changes to the August wedding.

They have added extra security for the special day, and chances are they’ve also changed the date and/or time. However, everyone is keeping quiet so far— most likely after a stern warning from the couple following Ramona’s major snafu.

Teresa Giudice shows off new wedding invitations

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off her new wedding invitations on social media, but she was careful not to display any personal details.

In the Instagram post– which seems like an ad or promotion of some kind– Teresa thanked the company and showed off the lovely clear acrylic box tied with a white ribbon with white roses inside.

“Thank you Rose Box, I love my new wedding invitations,” said Teresa in the video. “They’re so beautiful.”

The Bravo star removed the cover to show the gorgeous white roses inside, and after sniffing them, she added, “They smell so good. I love, love, love them.”

“I’m so excited! Our new wedding invitations are absolutely breathtaking and our guests have all been reaching out to tell us how beautiful they are,” wrote Teresa in the post.

Teresa Giudice’s new wedding invitation is a custom 4-rose Jewelry box

Teresa has now spent a pretty penny on wedding invites, thanks to Ramona Singer’s major snafu only weeks ago.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her fiance Luis had to go back to the drawing board after making some changes to their wedding.

The couple opted for a completely different design for the second batch of invitations, which, while different, were just as lovely as the first.

This time the pair chose a custom four-rose jewelry box with pure white roses that are guaranteed to stay fresh for a year. Once they fade, however, the acrylic box makes for a perfect jewelry box.

The typical cost for the Rose Box invitation is $179, but it is on sale now for $139. It’s unclear how many people will be at Luis and Teresa’s wedding, but by all accounts, it will be a large affair.

Even with a 250-people guest list and at the discounted cost, the couple would have spent over $34,000 for the new wedding invites.

