RHONJ mid-season trailer teases Melissa Gorga rumor, Teresa Giudice in tears, Ireland chaos, and more drama

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 mid-season trailer is here, and it does not disappoint.

It’s hard to believe, but the current season of RHONJ is almost over, with Season 13 Episode 8 airing tomorrow night.

That means Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas is near, as is all the drama leading up to it, including what caused Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga not to attend the wedding.

Bravo dropped some teaser footage to prepare fans for what’s to come, revealing that the show saved the best for last.

The ladies of New Jersey head to Ireland, where they stay in a castle everyone’s convinced is haunted.

There were plenty of shenanigans and drinking on this girls-only trip. Yes, it was a no-husband vacation that g wild and crazy.

The real craziness, though, happened back in New Jersey as true colors came out in full force.

Melissa Gorga rumor exposed as Joe Gorga has Teresa Giudice in tears

At a party, newbie Danielle Cabral informed Melissa that “she,” whoever that is, caught Melissa in the back of a car kissing someone.

Although it’s unclear who Danielle is talking about, flashes of a happy Louise and Teresa flashed across the screen. Later Dolores Catania tried to convince Melissa to go to the wedding, but Melissa didn’t know how she can do that when Teresa’s always trying to destroy her marriage.

Talk of the arsenal of dirt Margaret Josephs has on people also surrounds the Melissa rumor. It alludes to Margaret telling the information to Teresa.

Meanwhile, Teresa and her daughters FaceTimed with Joe Giudice ahead of the wedding, which ended with Teresa in tears. That’s not the only time she was in tears, either. On Teresa’s wedding day, her make-up artist confirmed Teresa’s only sibling wouldn’t be at the wedding.

The rest of the season will heavily focus on the fallout between the Gorgas and Teresa. However, they aren’t the only ones bringing the heat.

What else can RHONJ fans expect from Season 13?

Jennifer Aydin’s marriage remains one hot topic among the ladies, with Jennifer admitting they don’t want to “jump each other’s bones” anymore. Dolores mends fences with Jennifer but continues to have problems with Frank Catania.

The closer Dolores gets to her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, the more jealous Frank becomes. When Paul admitted he has a ring for Dolores, Frank got upset, and Paul made it clear that Dolores needs to focus on her future, not her past.

Newbie Rachel Fuda fought to adopt her stepson Jaiden as she dealt with butting heads with Danielle. The gloves are off for Danielle, who also clashed with Margaret after the latter called her a “s**t starter.” These two had another epic Jersey fight.

Wowza, so much going down on the rest of RHONJ Season 13!

It seems the last few episodes are so good that a gag order was issued on the cast. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Joe and Melissa confirmed Bravo issued a gag order to all of them for the rest of the season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.