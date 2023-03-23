RHONJ sneak peek: Trash talking Danielle and Teresa drops a Joe and Louie business bombshell

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 has been one roller coaster ride of drama so far, and a new sneak peek proves that will not change.

It’s hard to believe, but RHONJ Season 13 is already eight episodes in, which means the season’s nearly half over.

Every week there’s another showdown, more trashing talking, and battle lines are drawn in the sand.

Thanks to Bravo, The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been given a sneak peek at Season 13 Episode 8.

There’s a lot of smack-talking going on as the group rehashes what happened at Melissa Gorga’s Jersey Shore luau.

In the midst of all that, Teresa Giudice shares some news that will no doubt cause more drama between her, Melissa, and Joe Gorga.

Danielle Cabral is the talk of the town on RHONJ

The ladies and guys are separated at three different Jersey Shore houses, yet they all have one thing on their brains, Danielle Cabral. After leaving the party early due to hearing her name in other people’s mouths, the morning was spent talking about her.

At Melissa’s shore house, Melissa, Joe, Margaret Josephs, Joe Benigno, Jackie Goldschneider, and Evan Goldschneider, all think Danielle’s hiding something regarding the fallout with her brother.

Over at Jennifer Aydin’s townhouse, Danielle, Nate Cabral, Bill, Teresa, and Luis “Louie” Ruelas rehash the drunk evening. The conversation turns to Melissa speaking to Danielle about her brother, with Jennifer admitting Jackie called BS on Danielle’s story.

Meanwhile, Rachel Fuda, John Fuda, Jen Fessler, Jeff Fessler, and Dolores Catania chat about Danielle. Rachel thinks a piece is missing regarding Danielle and her brother’s rift.

There was also mention at Jennifer’s house about Rachel stirring the pot before the conversation turned to Teresa and Louie.

Teresa Giudice spills the tea on Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas’ rift

The other topic being dished about at all three houses is how Teresa didn’t invite Melissa’s mom to her wedding. Louie was given mad props by Margaret for looking for Melissa’s mom to invite her to the wedding.

Then things take a turn as the footage flashes back to Joe expressing happiness for Teresa when she first met Louie. Joe called Louis a d**k, leading a producer to ask Joe if something had happened between the two men.

Joe said yes but didn’t expand. However, Teresa, in her confessional, declared she couldn’t defend her brother anymore.

A flip back to Jennifer’s house has Teresa telling her group Louie did a business deal with Joe, and it ended up losing Louie $250,000. Teresa explained the deal had to do with a pizza oven and the percentage Joe was given, causing the latter to flip out.

RHONJ viewers will have to tune in to see the rest of the story unfold, and the fallout of it, as what Teresa said will no doubt spread like wildfire among the ladies and men.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.