RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda calls out Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin for ‘mean girl’ behavior

Rachel Fuda has been getting to know her castmates, but she just accused some of The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars of mean girl behavior.

The newbie has already proven that she’s not afraid to stand her ground after a tense face-off with Jennifer Aydin, and we’ll get to know her more as the season goes on.

Another thing that Rachel has no problem doing is speaking her mind, and she did just that during a recent interview where she dished about Teresa Giudice and Jennifer.

Rachel did not appreciate it when the two women warned her about costar Margaret Josephs during a birthday party. The scene played out in a previous episode, and Rachel shared her opinion on the awkward conversation.

The married mom of two said, “I understand where they’re coming from — and they’re validated in their feelings — but it just felt a little mean girl.”

Rachel explained that the conversation felt inappropriate and “a little aggressive” at the time since she was just getting to know Teresa and Jennifer.

Furthermore, she felt that the conversation was a strategic one.

Did Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin have ulterior motives?

During her chat with Entertainment Tonight, the RHONJ newbie continued to talk about her interaction with Jennifer and Teresa.

Rachel reasoned that their decision to warn her about Margaret had more to do with them than their concern for her.

“I don’t think it was for my benefit. I think it was for theirs,” she confessed, adding, “I personally feel that Jennifer has ulterior motives in a lot of the things that she does.”

What Jennifer did, and got called out for, was call Rachel and give her the low down on her issues with Margaret over the years–seemingly trying to get the newbie on her side.

Jennifer also called Jenn Fessler and did the same thing, but Jenn immediately told Margaret what was going on after feeling uncomfortable with the conversation.

As the season plays out, it’s becoming clear that all the newbies have taken sides among the cast members.

RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda is close friends with Melissa Gorga

It’s not hard to see how there might be tension between Rached Fuda and Teresa Giudice due to the newbie’s relationship with Melissa Gorga.

Melissa and Rachel became friends through their sons, who are BFFs, and the women hang out on and off camera.

Melissa and Teresa’s long-running feud likely impacted the newbie and their opinion of each other, even if they don’t admit it.

Teresa recently discussed her feud with Rachel, saying on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that when she first met Rachel, she gave her “a fair chance.”

However, the mom of four said viewers will understand the tense relationship between them as the season goes on.

So far, Teresa and Rachel have been cordial with each other, so whatever happened to cement their bad relationship has not yet played out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.