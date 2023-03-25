Melissa Gorga confirms RHONJ ‘gag order’ issued by Bravo

Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe, have revealed that Bravo has issued a gag order barring them from speaking out about The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The current season of RHONJ has brought the drama. Even the newbies are bringing the heat.

There’s apparently so much going down on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that Bravo has sent out a gag order to the cast.

That means the cast isn’t allowed to talk about the show.

According to Melissa and Joe, the network has put the kibosh on speaking about Season 13 even though the season is only half over.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They dropped the bombshell on the recent episode of her On Display with Melissa Gorga podcast.

Joe and Melisa Gorga confirm RHONJ’s ‘gag order’

This week Joe was a guest on Melissa’s podcast, where they answered some fan questions but noticeably avoided answering any about The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Melissa acknowledged they were skipping those questions and explained they wanted to keep things light. Joe interrupted his wife, though, to reveal the truth was they got the gag order.

“We got a gag order for the first time ever cause it’s Bravo. Let’s tell the truth,” Joe told his wife. “We’ve been on this show for 13 years, and we’ve never been on a gag order through Bravo. We’ve never had them say you cannot talk about the show, you cannot talk about anything. You can’t repost anything really about the show.”

Joe didn’t hold back, admitting this was something new and there was something different about the season to cause Bravo to take this action. Melissa confirmed the gag order and clarified that everyone got one, the entire cast, not just the Gorgas.

“We all got a little slap on the wrist because, for some reason, this season has been really kooky, social media, people just getting kooky on social media,” Melissa expressed. “There’s a lot of lies, a lot of false narratives out there.”

What does the gag order mean for The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast?

Melissa also spilled that RHONJ fans won’t see cast members reposting or sharing things from fan accounts as that has been banned too. The cast can’t discuss anything regarding the show that isn’t approved by Bravo, including pictures posted to social media.

“It’s just so weird this year. Everything’s different, and like, just everything’s just like, different,” she stated on the podcast, with Joe agreeing this season was like no other.

Joe also had a message for fans: not to believe everything heard or shared on social media.

Ironically Joe’s words come as Bravo released a sneak peek of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Episode 8. The footage has Teresa dropping a truth bomb about why Louie and Joe had a falling out.

The fact Bravo put a gag order on the cast means that RHONJ fans are in for one wild ride for the rest of Season 13.

What do you think about the Bravo gag order?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.