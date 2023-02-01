Teresa Giudice is prepped and ready for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and we just got a behind-the-scenes look at one of her outfits.

The clip was posted by her team and showed the 50-year-old looking glam after getting her hair and makeup done–seemingly for a confessional.

She wore a black sequin jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and exaggerated shoulders. The outfit featured long sleeves and striped details around the neckline, waist, and pockets.

Teresa was in good spirits as she did a little dance while getting final touchups from hair guru Brandon Liberati.

She was glam from head to toe, sporting long mermaid hair that cascaded down to her waist in layers with voluminous curls.

The OG RHONJ star accessorized the outfit with large gold earrings and a delicate necklace with matching gold bracelets.

The in-demand hair stylish posted the video on Instagram and had some kind sentiments about working with Teresa.

“@teresagiudice 💫 One of my favorite Housewives to shoot with! Watch the premiere of RHONJ February 7 on @bravotv 💫,” he captioned the post.

RHONJ viewers are excited to see Teresa Giudice in Season 13

With only a few days to go before Season 13 premieres, the countdown has officially begun, and Teresa’s recent photo has viewers excited.

The shared post was also on Teresa’s page, and her supporters rushed to the comment section to shower her with compliments.

“Bow down to the Queen of Jersey! The OG from Jersey 🙌 There’s only one ☝️,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Beautiful can’t wait for the real housewives of new jersey,” noted someone else.

“You’ll always be my favorite. You look great. Can’t wait for the new season. #rhonj,” said another commenter.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

A different viewer expressed that Teresa has “THE WARMEST AND NICEST SOUL no matter if you’re a friend or fan of hers…” adding, “TERESA is QUEEN👑.”

Teresa Giudice promotes the Eastern Fish Company

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star knows how to capitalize on her reality TV fame, and her latest business venture was a partnership with Eastern Fish Company.

Teresa’s daughter Milania joined her in a promo video for the brand, which was posted on Instagram. As the pair got ready to prepare a family dinner, they were in the mood for seafood, and they chose a nutritious meal from Eastern Fish Company.

Teresa and Milania eventually decided on fish filets from the company, and Teresa noted that it was quick and easy to prepare. She shared that in 20 minutes, the frozen food was out of the freezer, into the oven, and ready to eat.

“I popped the filets in the oven while I cooked some sides and wow! The kids and I loved them! You can find these products at your local retailer!” noted Teresa in her Instagram caption.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.