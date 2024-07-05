Teresa Giudice insists Luis Ruelas ‘has more money than I do’ amid concerns he’s using her

Teresa Giudice has been defending her relationship with Luis Ruelas since they met because people were immediately suspicious of the Jersey businessman.

However, that didn’t stop the couple from tying the knot in a fairytale 2022 wedding with Bravo cameras.

Unfortunately, the rumors have not subsided since they got married, and most recently there have been claims that Luis is having financial issues.

That will be a storyline on The Real Housewives of New Jersey this season as Teresa’s castmates have accused Luis of squandering her money.

The mom-of-four has already denied those claims, but she did so again in a recent interview with former RHONJ executive producer, Carlos King.

Teresa was a guest on the latest episode of Reality with the King and Luis was right by her side for the lengthy interview.

Teresa Giudice insists that Luis Ruelas ‘has more money’ than she does

Carlos didn’t mince words during their chat, asking the RHONJ star “What would you like to say about people who really think this man is using you for your money?”

Teresa hinted that those claims are coming from her castmate Margaret Josephs which we saw in the Season 14 teaser. So she urged listeners to watch the season to see how things play out.

However, to squash the rumors she also said, “My husband took his company public the day before I met him, on the Nasdaq. So right there says it all.”

“He obviously has more money than I do,” Teresa said after exclaiming that Luis didn’t ask her to sign a prenup before getting married.

“We bought a five million dollar home; he bought a home and put it in both of our names, he just showed me the type of man he is,” she continued, “Not that I have to prove that to anybody.”

Luis Ruelas has no regrets about marrying Teresa Giudice

Luis also chimed in during the interview with Carlos, recounting how he first met the popular Reality TV star.

He has always insisted that he had no idea who she was, but his life has been turned upside down since being embroiled in the RHONJ drama.

The 49-year-old has no regrets about falling in love with his wife despite the negative press he’s received, telling Carlos, “Teresa’s a special woman.”

“I get a lot of s**t for adoring her, for loving her, for acknowledging her, and I don’t care ’cause it’s our life,” said Luis.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.