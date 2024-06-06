Luis Ruelas takes out $1 million loan ‘to help pay off his and Teresa Giudice’s pricey mansion’, report claims

The claims about Luis Ruelas having money troubles are not dying down anytime soon, especially with new reports that he took out a massive loan.

Luis and his wife Teresa Giudice purchased a $3.3 million mansion in 2021, and reportedly didn’t borrow any money to buy it at the time.

But Luis is now said to have taken out a $1 million mortgage on the property.

There have been previous claims made that Ruelas has been going through money problems, and his financial situation will also reportedly be a storyline in Season 14.

A teaser trailer showed the cast gossiping about Luis’s alleged fondness for spending, with Margaret Josephs claiming Luis is frivolous with Teresa’s money.

However, the OG has vehemently denied those claims.

RHONJ star Luis Ruelas recently took out a $1 million loan

The Sun obtained court records which they say show Luis took out a $1 million loan earlier this year against the seven-bedroom, ten-bathroom home he shares with Teresa and their blended family.

Luis is reportedly listed as the “sole member” of an LLC that purchased the Montville, NJ, home in 2021.

The new mortgage is said to have been taken out on the property on March 25, 2024.

It was reportedly issued to the New Jersey businessman by a limited liability company based in Florida, referred to as the “mortgagee” in the court documents.

As for how long Luis has to pay off the loan, that information was not disclosed in the real estate document.

Teresa and Luis did not sign a prenup

It won’t be long before we see how claims about Luis’s alleged financial issues play out on RHONJ.

Margaret Josephs is convinced that the dad of two has been spending Teresa’s money, telling her husband Joe Benigno in a scene that’s yet to play out that, “Luis pissed her money away.”

That’s not the only claim Luis and Teresa will have to contend with this season, with divorce rumors also swirling about the couple.

We saw some tense moments between the pair in the teaser trailer and even Teresa’s BFF Jennifer Aydin teased that something was going on in Teresa’s household.

Keep in mind, though, that if the couple were to get divorced, things might get messy for Teresa, who opted not to get a prenup despite getting advice from many people to do so.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.