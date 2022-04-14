Teresa Giudice gets trolled online by RHONJ viewers after her volatile behavior in latest episode

Teresa Giudice is being slammed for her behavior on RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers aren’t happy with the OG, Teresa Giudice.

Her attack on Margaret Josephs during a recent RHONJ episode has left them with plenty to say, which is exactly what they did on a recent post shared by the reality TV star.

A big incident was teased for months, with it being likened to Teresa’s Season 1 table flip, and when it aired, viewers were vocal about what they saw.

RHONJ viewers call out Teresa Giudice

On Instagram, Teresa Giudice shared a photo of herself and Gia Giudice looking heavily filtered.

The photo had nothing to do with The Real Housewives of New Jersey scene or incident, but that’s where viewers landed to tell Teresa how they felt about her behavior toward Margaret Josephs at that moment.

One follower suggested she should be fired.

Another said, “Appalling behavior.. very sad to watch.”

One more went in harder, calling Teresa a “racist,” saying, “That was very racist what you called Marge Jr. you’re showing your true colors. I’m ashamed of your behavior.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Someone else tried to appeal to Gia to talk some sense into her mom, writing, “Tre I used to like you a lot , but the last couple of years you’ve change… try acting like a lady & NOT a person who went to jail cuz that’s what’s coming out in you ( I hope you watched last nites episode to see what you look like ) , I think louie is bringing out the worst in you cuz ur trying to cover up his past to make us viewers look like he’s a perfect guy , Gia please girl sit her brown and have a daughter to Mom talk with her”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice goes hard at the Season 12 reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion was recently taped, and rumblings are making their way across social media.

Speculation was Gia Giudice would attend the reunion, though that seems to have been false. She does have her own confessional this season and is reportedly being paid, so having her there wouldn’t have been shocking.

Despite having emergency surgery ahead of the reunion taping, Teresa Giudice reportedly went hard with the women. She isn’t happy with how things went down and the rumors she thinks Margaret Josephs spread about Luis Ruelas.

It looks like Season 12 of RHONJ will be one for the books, but viewers aren’t happy with the way Teresa acted toward Margaret, which could be bad for the OG.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.