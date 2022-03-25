Teresa Giudice hospitalized: What happened to the RHONJ star?

Teresa Giudice was hospitalized. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery.

Earlier today, Gia Giudice shared a photo of her mom in a hospital bed with a mask on, saying, “SUCH A TROOPER I LOVE YOU [heart emoji] PRAY FOR A SPEEDY RECOVERY [prayer emoji] I LOVE YOU @TERESAGIUDICE”

Details about what happened were not immediately disclosed by Gia or Teresa Giudice herself.

What happened to Teresa Giudice?

According to Page Six, Teresa Giudice was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night and underwent surgery this morning.

The type of surgery was not disclosed, but Teresa’s rep clarified that it was a “non-cosmetic” procedure.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star should be released from the hospital in roughly 24 hours, so there isn’t any extended stay expected.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

There hasn’t been anything recently revealed about her health, so this was shocking news for Teresa’s fans.

What has Teresa Giudice been up to?

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently airing, and Teresa Giudice is right in the middle of the drama. This is Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ first season on the show, and the other women judging him has set the RHONJ OG off.

Teresa has been vocal about her love for Louie, with Margaret Josephs even recently saying three nice things about their relationship. She plans to marry him this summer, though Melissa Gorga will not be a part of her wedding party.

A lot is happening for Teresa right now, and as she watches the season back after ending it on a sour note with Margaret, she may have some stress in her life. Also, the RHONJ reunion will tape soon, which means more confrontations and accusations are hurled as the women face Andy Cohen.

As for where Teresa Giudice stands with the women of Jersey, it’s unclear. Her friendship with Margaret Josephs is severed after the most recent season. Things with Melissa Gorga are always hot and cold, Dolores Catania is her long-time friend, Jennifer Aydin is her good friend, Jackie Goldschneider has never been Teresa’s favorite. However, they seemed to find common ground going into this season. Traci is the new lady on the block, and she didn’t win Teresa’s approval.

Hopefully, Teresa Giudice is resting comfortably after her surgery earlier today. She will likely release a statement about what happened when she feels up to it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.