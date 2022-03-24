RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider says Margaret Josephs has ‘ammunition’ on all her castmates

Jackie makes it clear getting on Margaret’s bad side is not a good idea. Pic credit: Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider claims her RHONJ costar Margaret Josephs has ammunition on all of their castmates.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies are bringing the heat on Season 12. Margaret has been front and center for a lot of the tension-filled moments, especially ones involving Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin.

On the most recent episode of the hit Bravo show, Jackie spilled to Dolores Catania that getting on Margaret’s bad side is not a good idea. Margaret isn’t someone that anyone should want as an enemy. Jackie has elaborated on the subject, with Melissa Gorga weighing in on it too.

Jackie Goldschneider says Margaret Josephs has ‘ammunition’ on all her RHONJ castmates

There was a lot for the ladies to unpack on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show this week. One of the hot topics was Jackie spilling what she meant by the comment she made to Dolores about Margaret.

“Margaret knows everything about everyone. And she holds it in her pocket, and she’s not going to take it out of her pocket unless you make her,” Jackie explained. “So, you don’t want to make Margaret your enemy because she has ammunition on everybody.”

The blonde beauty also expressed that Margaret isn’t out to ruin anyone’s life. However, Jackie knows Margaret will use the dirt she has on anyone if she’s pushed.

Melissa agreed Margaret does know everything and everyone, and she thinks it’s kind of funny.

“Like I call her Dynasty like she’s gossipy. Like she’s the one who’s like waking up in the morning, she doesn’t have little kids, so she has the time like [she wakes] up in the mornings, she pours her cup of coffee she gets on Instagram, and starts talking to all of her little girlfriends. Margaret knows everyone and everything,” Melissa shared on the After Show laughing.

More drama-filled moments ahead up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12

The first half of RHONJ Season 12 has been a must-see, filled with fights, drama, and a few laughs. Even the husbands had a blow-up on guys’ night out with Bill Aydin.

Last week Bravo dropped a trailer for the rest of the season, and it was a doozy. The tension between Teresa and Margaret mounts, drama with Bill and Jennifer, and a new man for Dolores are high-lights from the footage.

It’s clear the network saved the best for last when it comes to Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Be sure to tune into the After Show to see the cast spill the tea on each episode.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.