Melissa Gorga throwback photo has RHONJ fans talking about her ‘starter face’

Melissa Gorga looks different in a throwback photo. Pic credit: Bravo

Melissa Gorga recently celebrated her birthday, and a popular Bravo fan page sent her a shoutout, which included a throwback photo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans couldn’t resist chiming in about how different Melissa looks now versus how she looked in the picture.

Plastic surgery rumors have plagued Melissa for a decade, but one thing RHONJ viewers know for sure is she had a nose job. It was discussed on the show, but there’s speculation more has been done.

RHONJ viewer dubs Melissa Gorga throwback photo her ‘starter face’

Bravo By Betches shared the throwback photo to wish Melissa Gorga a happy birthday.

Immediately after the post was shared, The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers weighed in to talk about how different Melissa looks now.

One commenter wrote, “Melissa’s starter face.”

Another replied with skull emojis to signify the comment had them “dead.”

Someone else said, “7 faces ago”

Melissa’s nose was also mentioned by a commenter, “The noses on these ladies before surgery 🤣🤣🤣”

Someone else wrote, “If there is one thing positive that has come from the ladies being cast members of #RHONJ is that they can now afford enough plastic surgery to make themselves look better than what they used to look like before 😂”

Melissa Gorga on Season 12 of RHONJ

After several seasons on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa Gorga knows what to expect.

Things between her and Teresa Giudice aren’t exactly in the best place right now, and the group of women talking about Luis Ruelas isn’t helping matters. The sisters-in-law have always been hot and cold, and it looks like Season 12 of RHONJ will be part of the cold period.

Teresa recently revealed that she trusts Jennifer Aydin more than Melissa Gorga. She and her brother, Joe Gorga, Melissa’s husband, are the only two left with their parents gone. Family loyalty has been a huge topic among the women, and it seems that despite Melissa’s best efforts to support Teresa and her daughters, it sometimes gets overlooked.

Melissa won’t be a part of Teresa’s bridal party when she marries Louie this summer. Their relationship has always teetered back and forth. After the explosive drama previewed during the second half of Season 16, it isn’t surprising to learn Teresa isn’t asking her sister-in-law to stand up.

Melissa Gorga may look different after a decade on RHONJ, but she is still in the same position with Teresa Giudice year after year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.