RHONJ: Teresa Giudice chooses between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin regarding who is most loyal

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is full of drama, which is spilling over into friendships and family relationships.

Teresa Giudice is close with Jennifer Aydin, and her relationship with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga is hanging by a thread.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Teresa revealed which woman she thought was more loyal, and her answer might surprise RHONJ viewers.

Who does Teresa Giudice think is more loyal — Melissa Gorga or Jennifer Aydin?

Andy Cohen went hard with his “Loyal Tre” game for Teresa Giudice during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had to choose between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin as Andy asked some pretty shady questions.

When asked who she trusted more, Teresa revealed both. She didn’t hesitate there, but her next question might give RHONJ pause.

Who does Teresa think is more loyal to her? Jennifer Aydin. That’s right, the RHONJ star picked Jennifer when Andy asked the question, revealing her answer is based on “what I’ve seen,” though she didn’t elaborate.

Melissa Gorga didn’t win much praise from Teresa during the game. The only question where Melissa was definitively picked was when Andy asked who Dolores Catania prefers.

Will Teresa Giudice be forced to choose between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin?

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin got physical. While at the Jersey Shore, the women argued over social media posts, and things got ugly.

Melissa uninvited Jennifer to her pink party, and now, it looks like the cast is split. Teresa Giudice appears to be standing with Jennifer, which is a far cry from the family loyalty she has cried about since RHONJ began 12 seasons ago.

It’s no secret that Teresa and Melissa aren’t super close, but she is married to Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga. He is the last family member she has left, as her parents have passed away. They have fought about family loyalty for years, and it seems that even now, they can’t agree on what that means.

Filming is over and based on how Teresa Giudice answered the questions on Watch What Happens Live, it looks like nothing has been resolved between the two women. But it’s clear Teresa thinks Jennifer Aydin is more loyal.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.