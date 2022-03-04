RHONJ: Teresa Giudice looks unrecognizable in throwback photo with her parents

Teresa Giudice looks different in a throwback photo. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shared a photo of herself with her parents, and she looks completely different.

It’s no secret Teresa’s looks have changed throughout the 12 seasons of the show.

RHONJ fans noticed the difference from the photo to her looks now, and they voiced their opinions on social media.

Teresa Giudice looks unrecognizable in throwback photo

On Instagram, Teresa Giudice shared a photo of herself with her parents, both of whom have passed.

She wrote, “Miss you both so much ❤️❤️🙏 #mommy#papa#333#loveyou”

Followers immediately took to the comment section to talk about how different Teresa looks.

One wrote, “I thought this was melania photoshopped 😂”

Another said, “Omg worst filtering job ever”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Another was more critical, saying, “🤔 you look different .”

And one more had this question, “Who tf is that”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice’s mom, Antonia Gorga, died March 3, 2017. That was five years ago. It was a hard loss for Teresa and her girls, but the passing of her dad, Giacinto Gorga, was just as devastating. Her dad passed away in April 2020, which means it’s been almost two years.

The RHONJ star talks about how much she misses her parents on the show. They were very close-knit, often appearing on the Bravo show alongside Teresa.

Teresa Giudice has a tough Season 12

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently airing, and it’s gearing up to be tough for Teresa Giudice.

She is caught between her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and her friend, Jennifer Aydin, after the two had a blowout at the Jersey Shore. That, coupled with the questions the other women are raising about Luis Ruelas, has Teresa seeing red.

This season, Teresa and Margaret Josephs will go toe-to-toe while on the cast trip. It is said to rival the table flip in Season 1, which means it will be must-see TV when it airs. Marge has been critical of Louie, especially after the video of him at a retreat surfaced. She had questions, and while he answered them on the most recent episode of RHONJ, Teresa was not happy.

A lot has changed for Teresa Giudice over the years, including her appearance. She looks unrecognizable in her throwback photo as she mourns five years without her mom and almost two without her dad.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.