These RHONJ stars have a lot to say about Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin’s fight

Things came to a head between Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and now their castmates are speaking out.

Melissa and Jennifer have had many altercations in the past but on their recent trip to the Jersey Shore, things turned physical.

During their faceoff, Melissa got up and walked over to Jennifer who then grabbed her hand before their castmates intervened and separated the two women.

Following the shocking altercation, the RHONJ cast has a lot more to say about what went down.

RHONJ cast dish on Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin’s altercation

The women sat down for The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show to break down the latest episode and the fight between Melissa and Jennifer was a topic of discussion.

During the chat, Jennifer shared her side of the story and explained what prompted her to put her hands on Melissa.

“I have extremely quick reflexes and when I saw her jump out and come at me I thought that her hand was coming to strike me,” explained Jennifer. “So I just grabbed her arm and pulled her away from me.”

As for Melissa, she had a different take on the situation and noted that during their argument Jennifer was “spiraling.”

“I was trying to speak to her and she wasn’t listening so I kinda stood up — never to attack her, first of all, that’s not my style. I’m a grown woman, we’re not on the playground,” said Melissa.

According to the long-time cast member, the only reason she got up from her seat was to get Jennifer’s attention.

“She grabbed my hand so, of course, everyone got startled,” said Melissa.

Margaret Josephs also commented on the situation and said “I knew Melissa wasn’t gonna hit her…but when Jennifer grabbed her I was like ‘oh God here we go.'”

Teresa Giudice defends Jennifer Aydin after fight with Melissa Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice also shared her views on the altercation between Jennifer, her close friend, and Melissa, her sister-in-law.

After the fight, which took place at Jennifer’s shore house, some of the cast left with Melissa. However, Teresa stayed back with Jennifer and during her chat on the After Show, she also sided with her friend.

The OG reasoned that because Melissa put her hand in Jennifer’s face it was fair for her to react.

“If somebody put their finger in my face I would react too,” said Teresa.

As for Dolores Catania, she admitted to being surprised that things turned physical and noted that when Melissa “charged Jennifer I knew it was trouble.”

“But I didn’t know that they would put their hands on each other or what would happen,” added Dolores.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.