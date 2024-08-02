Teresa Giudice ‘didn’t even flinch’ at bombshell revelation about Jackie Goldschneider in the season finale

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has kept us on our toes all season and they’re not done yet.

The countdown has already begun for the Season 14 finale which promises to be one for the books.

Margaret Josephs teased a bombshell revelation in Episode 13 titled Off The Rails.

However, Teresa Giudice dished about the moment in a recent interview — revealing that when the secret was revealed she “didn’t even flinch.”

Monsters and Critics got all the tea from OK, whose sources claimed Margaret’s bombshell was about Jackie Goldschneider.

Teresa has been hell-bent on taking down Margaret because of her alleged involvement in Luis Ruelas’s court battle with his ex.

However, the OG’s new bestie Jackie also had conversations with Luis’s ex — something Teresa didn’t know, or did she?

Teresa Giudice was not surprised by Margaret Josephs’s bombshell revelation

Teresa spoke with BravoTV.com before the finale and confessed that Margaret’s big bombshell was anticlimactic.

“I already knew what they were gonna say and I didn’t even flinch,” exclaimed Teresa, regarding Jackie’s conversations with Luis’s ex.

“Margaret let Jackie do it because, at the time, Jackie was Margaret’s puppet.” She reasoned.

Meanwhile, if Margaret hoped the news would affect Jackie and Teresa’s friendship, her mission failed because they were still close.

“I’m totally fine with Jackie doing that because I hurt her,” Teresa admitted, referencing Season 11, when she spread a cheating rumor about Jackie’s husband Evan Goldschneider.

“I hurt her by putting out what I said about Evan. See? I’m a big girl. If I punch you, I get it, you’re gonna punch me back,” added the 52-year-old.

Jackie Goldschneider was ‘caught off guard’ in the RHONJ finale

Meanwhile, Jackie also spoke to Bravo about how things played out in the finale, admitting she was “very caught off guard.”

The drama kicked off at Rails Steakhouse after Dolores Catania planned a group dinner so the women could hash out their differences.

Jackie confessed that when Margaret dropped the bomb she didn’t know how to react.

“At first, I denied it,” said the mom of four. “Then I was like, ‘f**k it, I’m gonna admit it. And if Teresa doesn’t want to be my friend anymore, I get it.'”

Much to Jackie’s surprise, it didn’t affect her newfound friendship with Teresa.

She spoke to the OG and Luis the next day and the couple was “unbothered” by the revelation.

However, Jackie felt remorse for what she did, adding, “I felt bad. Regardless of what [Teresa] had done to me in the past, I still felt bad.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.