RHONJ fans mock Jackie Goldschneider as her book signing is cut from show despite Teresa Giudice’s appearance

Jackie Goldschneider is getting mocked online after sharing photos from a scene cut from the show.

The scene in question featured a book signing for her publication, The Weight of Beautiful.

The event was filmed for The Real Housewives of New Jersey and several of her cast mates came out to support.

The former full-time Housewife turned friend shared several photos from the soiree, where her new bestie Teresa Giudice was also in attendance.

Unfortunately for Jackie, her newfound alliance with the OG didn’t do much to guarantee that her big moment was shown in Season 14.

Now viewers are laughing at the 47-year-old for ditching her friends and switching to Teresa’s side only to have it backfire.

Jackie Goldschneider says her book launch was cut from the show

Jackie Goldschneider was looking forward to having her big moment featured on the show, but it never happened.

Her book signing event, which took place at Bookends Bookstore in Downton Ridgewood in September of 2023, was filmed for Season 14.

However, it was left on the cutting room floor due to an extra short season with only 12 episodes.

The newly minted author posted several photos on Instagram from the event, the first being a photo with Teresa and Jenn Fessler. She also shared snaps with Gia Giudice and Jennifer Aydin.

Melissa Gorga was there to support Jackie, but due to their fallout, no photos of her were included in the post.

“This season is a little short, so there wasn’t room for everything…but I had a blast filming my first book signing for season 14! #RHONJ #TheWeightofBeautiful 📖,” she captioned the post.

RHONJ fans mock Jackie on social media over her deleted scene

After Jackie posted photos and videos from the deleted RHONJ scene, people took to the comments to troll her.

“It wasn’t shown because people can’t get past the fake friendship for screen time. It’s giving SAD,” wrote a commenter.

“How does it feel to know that even with your scheming and flip-flopping this didn’t make it in the season?” questioned someone else.

Another person laughingly added, “You’re a friend of….of course there wasn’t enough room😂😂😂.”

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

An Instagram user exclaimed, “You’re not a cast member, why would your book crap be on the show? Boooooringgggg.”

“Literally what this whole season was about for you. Just get on, any way, any means necessary. And it wasn’t even filmed,” reasoned someone else.

Would you have liked to see Jackie’s book signing event on the show this season?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.