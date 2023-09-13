Jackie Goldschneider promotes new book and gets support from Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin

Jackie Goldschneider is heavily promoting her new book, Weight of Beautiful, and she’s getting support from a few surprising new allies.

In case you haven’t heard, some new friendships have formed among The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast as filming continues for Season 14.

One such friendship is that of Jackie and Teresa Giudice, which we did not see coming.

After years of going head to head, the two have made amends, and we’ve been seeing their friendly interaction on social media.

Things have turned sour between Jackie and her former bestie, Margaret Josephs, while newbie Danielle Cabral has bonded with Melissa Gorga.

It’s going to be an interesting season, to say the least, and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

Jackie Goldschneider gets support from her RHONJ castmates Teresa and Jennifer

Jackie is a published author, and she’s been heavily promoting her new book with support from cast members Teresa and Jennifer Aydin.

The publication chronicles the RHONJ star’s battle with anorexia, and in a recent Instagram post, she reflected on how far she’s come since getting help for the eating disorder.

“Feeling white hot and better than ever… but sometimes I can’t believe I actually made it through,” wrote Jackie. “Anorexia devastated my life in ways you could never imagine.”

The mom of four warned readers that her book is not about Housewives and that it contains some pretty heavy stuff.

“It’s a story about losing your way, losing hope, and finding your way back. Preorder at the link in bio. If you order please let me know so I can thank you!! ❤️❤️❤️ #WeightofBeautiful,” said the 46-year-old.

“Such a proud moment. Congrats!” wrote Jennifer.

Teresa also showed some love in the comments by adding, “🤍🤍🤍” and Jackie returned the gesture with a few kissing face emojis.

Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie and Teresa have a rocky history dating back to Season 9

The newfound friendship between Teresa and Jackie comes as quite a surprise due to their rocky history.

From the moment Jackie joined the show in Season 9, the two women butted heads, and things got worse as the years progressed.

Things escalated in Season 11 when the OG repeated a rumor that Jackie’s husband Evan was having an affair.

The accusation was devastating for Jackie, who made the situation worse when she made an analogy about Teresa’s daughter Gia doing drugs to try and prove a point.

Things got so bad there didn’t seem to be a path forward for Jackie and Teresa, but oh how times have changed. Now, they’ve let bygones be bygones, and we’ll see their budding friendship when Season 14 premieres.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.