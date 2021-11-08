RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider talks stressful relationship with Teresa Giudice

Jackie Goldschneider opens up about her drama with Teresa Giudice on RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo.

It’s been a rocky road for The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider.

Teresa and Jackie have never gotten along too well and have often been at odds with one another through the last few seasons of the show.

Things especially came to a head last season when Teresa spread a rumor that Jackie’s husband Evan Goldschneider had been cheating on her.

Following that, Jackie used an analogy about Teresa’s daughter Gia using cocaine to try and help Teresa see things from her perspective. The analogy, while untrue, enraged Teresa and the two of them continued to throw insults toward each other for the remainder of the season.

Recently, Jackie opened up about the turmoil between them and how stressful their relationship was for her at times.

Jackie Goldschneider opens up about her stressful relationship with Teresa Giudice

During her appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real with The Housewives podcast, Jackie revealed that during the last season of the RHONJ she “cried more than I’ve ever cried.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also thought about not returning to film due to all of the negativity surrounding her and Teresa.

Eventually, however, Teresa ended up coming around and the two of them became more civil with one another. Jackie attributed Teresa’s newfound kindness to her budding relationship with her now fiance Luis Ruelas.

She said, “Luckily, Teresa found love and I think that softened her.”

Jackie believes that Teresa’s softened demeanor is what helped them move on from all of the drama.

She continued, “I think just that physical connection between the two of them, it changed things. It was like, ‘You know what? I don’t want to do this to you anymore’ and I think that really went a long way to helping Teresa and I move forward.”

Teresa Giudice has found happiness with Luis Ruelas

Teresa’s happiness is obvious to onlookers and it looks like things just keep getting better for her as she and Luis recently got engaged.

Luis proposed while the pair were vacationing in Greece. A lit-up “Marry me” sign was displayed on the beach surrounded by giant sparklers and fireworks shooting off in the sky.

Teresa’s good friend and former Jersey housewife Dina Manzo was present for the proposal and offered her full support to the happy couple.

Time will tell if Teresa’s ongoing happiness will continue to help her relationship with Jackie.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.