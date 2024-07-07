Terese Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider prove ‘true friendship’ is still going strong

Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice are proving the naysayers wrong, at least for now, amid claims that their friendship is superficial.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars enjoyed a night out in the Garden State with their husbands Luis Ruelas and Evan Goldschneider and they snapped photos to mark the occasion.

Teresa posted the photos online and threw shade at the critics in the caption, noting that she has a “true friendship” with Jackie.

Several days ago Jackie was getting roasted by RHONJ fans after the OG revealed that her only reason for befriending her was to get revenge on Margaret Josephs.

People thought that would dismantle the duo’s newfound friendship, but they were wrong.

Jackie claimed she was not surprised by Teresa’s initial intentions because she knew about it all along and that they’d formed a real relationship since then.

Teresa Giudice brags about ‘true friendship’ with Jackie Goldschneider

Teresa had a message for the haters and she didn’t have to say much to prove her point, all she needed was a photo.

The 52-year-old shared evidence that she has a real friendship with her former enemy, posting photos on Instagram of their date night with Evan and Luis.

The RHONJ stars and their husbands had dinner at Elie Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford, NJ and they posed for photos outside the fancy eatery.

The first snap showed Teresa with her arm around Jackie, both dressed in all-black as they smiled happily.

The next post showed the women posing with their hubbies for a group photo.

“True friendship shines brightest through forgiveness and love 💕,” Teresa captioned the post.

RHONJ fans call out Jackie and Teresa’s ‘fake’ relationship

As you can imagine, Teresa’s photo with Jackie garnered a ton of feedback and people are still not buying that the friendship is real.

“If this is what true friendship is I don’t want no parts of it!🙅🏽‍♀️,” wrote a commenter.

“You literally are on camera admitting you don’t care about her and that you’re using her for info on marg why do you do inauthentic stuff like this its so obvious,” said someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “Lol what a joke! Ur a joke! The friendship is a joke! And Jackie is even a bigger joke!”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

“The friendship is as Fake as the filler on your face lol,” someone exclaimed.

“What a load of utter. Bollocks,” wrote someone else.

Do you think Teresa and Jackie’s friendship will stand the test of time? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.