Margaret Josephs’ bombshell revelation in RHONJ finale revealed

There’s a lot of anticipation for the final episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and we’ll see what all the hype is about in just a few days.

Margaret Josephs is ready to steal the show again, teasing a major bombshell in Episode 13, titled When All is Said and Done.

Margaret recently pulled a checkmate on her nemesis Teresa Giudice, in a move that’s being called iconic.

That wasn’t the first time in Season 14 that the 57-year-old got major props from viewers.

She also pulled another epic move during her feud with former friend Jackie Goldschneider.

She put Jackie on blast by exposing her nasty text messages about Dolores Catania, and the mom of four was left tonguetied when she was confronted about it.

However, Margaret is not done with Jackie quite yet. In the finale, she has even more to expose about her ex-friend.

Here’s what we know about Margaret Josephs’s season finale bombshell

We’ve learned some information about Margaret’s big finale moment, and this time, she’s setting her sights on Jackie “Judas” Goldschneider.

“I will be dropping some bombs,” she declared in the Episode 13 teaser and now we know what that bomb is.

A source told OK, “Marge’s ‘big bomb’ that she’s purporting is that Jackie had spoken to Luis’ ex.”

The insider added, “Marge was convinced that this would create a wedge between Teresa and Jackie and cause their newfound friendship to fall apart.”

Will Margaret’s RHONJ bombshell fall flat?

Margaret’s big moment will have RHONJ viewers talking, but according to the insider, it won’t be in a good way, because things didn’t go down the way she had hoped.

“Sadly for Marge, it did just the opposite,” the source told the media outlet. “Teresa knew she had done something bad to Jackie years ago with the Evan affair rumors and completely understood why Jackie would’ve reacted that way at the time.”

The insider also claimed Teresa was the one who had the last laugh after her lawyer-led meeting fell flat the last time.

The OG planned a meeting with her attorney, James Leonard, and her costars to expose the Macbeth Collection founder for her intervention in Luis Ruelas’s lawsuit with his ex.

However, Teresa’s longtime attorney didn’t reveal anything that the women didn’t already know.

Meanwhile, it seems Teresa had a go at Margaret in the finale, calling her out after claiming she has proof of her contacting Luis’s ex.

“She was NOT HAPPY with this AT ALL and unleashed on Margaret,” said the source.

“Margaret may have thought she was dropping some bombs, Teresa definitely finished the war,” added the insider.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.