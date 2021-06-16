Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee is ‘excited’ for the new season, claims hater says she lies for ‘attention’

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG told fans she’s “excited” for the newest season of the show. Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee told her fans she is “excited” for the newest season of Teen Mom OG to air and claims she has a hater who thinks she lies about her height “for attention.”

The 26-year-old MTV star took to Twitter to tell her followers that she can’t wait to see her castmates “grow and flourish” and is looking forward to meeting the two newest cast members in the Teen Mom family.

Mackenzie even admitted that she wishes she was having a baby herself.

Mackenzie is ‘excited’ for the next season of Teen Mom OG

“Excited for the new season of @teenmomog to appear. I love watching the others grow and flourish. And as bad as I wish I was having a newborn, I’m excited to see the two new babies make their appearance on tv ❤❤❤,” Mackenzie tweeted to her followers.

Viewers know that the two new babies ready to make their appearance on Teen Mom OG belong to moms Cheyenne Floyd and Catelynn Baltierra.

Mackenzie McKee is looking forward to the new season of Teen Mom OG and its newest cast members. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Cheyenne gave birth to her son, Ace, last month with fiance Zach Davis. Ace joined big sister, Ryder, whom Cheyenne shares with ex Cory Wharton.

Catelynn is expecting her fourth child with her husband Tyler Baltierra, later this year. Catelynn and Tyler revealed that they’re expecting a fourth daughter, but the couple is holding off on sharing her name until she is born.

Catelynn and Tyler share daughter Carly, 12, whom they placed for adoption in 2009, as well as daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2.

Aside from the tweet, Mackenzie hasn’t expressed any desire to welcome a newborn any time soon, if at all. She shares three kids with her husband Josh McKee: Gannon, 10, Jaxie, 7, and Broncs, 5.

Mackenzie shared with her followers that she has a hater on TikTok

“I don’t like to bring attention to haters online. But I have to laugh about this one. Someone commented on my tiktok and said I lie about my height for attention and I’m really 5.5 and not 4.10… Like sis I WISH this was a lie,” Mackenzie tweeted.

Mackenzie revealed she has a hater on TikTok. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

She added in the comments, “I think I may start identifying as 5,5[.]”

Mackenzie joked about a troll who claimed she lies about her height “for attention.” Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie may not be tall, but that doesn’t stop her from living her best life. The mom of three is a former cheerleader and gymnast and currently is a fitness trainer who likes to show off her skills in TikTok videos.

Last month, Mackenzie gave her fans another update about the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG. She apologized in advance for “going psycho” due to health issues, including her type 1 diabetes, which has worsened.

Teen Mom OG fans are likely just as excited as Mackenzie to catch the newest season and meet the cast’s two newest babies.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus at MTV.