Mackenzie McKee apologizes in advance to Teen Mom OG viewers for going ‘psycho,’ fends off troll

Mackenzie McKee apologized to her followers for acting “psycho” on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, and fended off a troll who questioned her choice to film for the show.

Mackenzie took to Twitter to let her followers know that she’s not looking forward to the upcoming season, blaming some health issues and grieving her mother’s death.

Mackenzie said health issues, grief, and ‘being a human’ attributed to her going ‘psycho’

“I’m kinda not looking forward to this season on tm. 🤦‍♀️. My hormones going wack, plus crazy blood sugars, plus the sucky part of grief and just being a human ya know. I went psycho a few times so I’m sorry [in] advance,” the MTV star tweeted to her 358.9k followers.

Mackenzie has been suffering some health issues lately, and revealed that her diabetes has gotten worse. Mackenzie is a Type 1 diabetic, which is a rare disease with no cure.

She detailed some of her health struggles recently on Twitter, telling her fans, “My cycle/blood sugars/hormones have never EVER been this unexplainably wack. WHAT in the HECK.”

Most of Mackenzie’s followers were supportive of the 26-year-old mom of three

The majority of Mackenzie’s followers were supportive of the MTV star, and commented with messages of encouragement.

“Ohh gosh don’t even worry! If ppl want to judge you let them! Just use the block button lol,” wrote one of Mackenzie’s followers.

Another fan commented, “You’re human. We all have our moments. The difference is, you’ve admitted your shortcomings and apologised. That’s all we can do.”

Mackenzie defended herself against a troll

Not all of Mackenzie’s followers were supportive, however, and she found herself on the defensive. A troll put her on blast for her choice to film her life for MTV and brought up a touchy subject when they mentioned Mackenzie’s mom, Angie.

The troll commented, “Maybe stop the show and get a real job? You are not obligated to blast your life 24/7 for the enjoyment of others. I would never agree to film my mother’s death and then continue to film for profit? SMH. Your mom is so proud I’m sure.”

Mackenzie fired back, “1. You do know I work day in and day out on my own business I built from the ground up before I got on tv right? You do know it was my Moms choice to share her story in hopes to reach others who are going through the same thing and not mine right? Also 90% of my income is not Mtv[.]”

Earlier this month, the mom of three spent another Mother’s Day without her mom, Angie, and sent prayers to her followers.

The troll didn’t stop at one comment and Mackenzie continued to defend herself

But the troll wasn’t done there, and they responded, “And if 90% of your income is @mtv making your life look bad you need to find a new job like I stated 🤣💀”

Once again, Mackenzie defended herself, “It’s not about having a job. It’s opening up my life and sharing the good and bad with you all. All of us girls have our own way of letting you all know you are not alone in your journey. Support us or move on.”

Mackenzie’s confession comes on the heels of a post she shared, stating that she wishes she and her husband, Josh McKee, were represented “more accurately” on Teen Mom OG.

Fans of the show will have to wait until the next season of Teen Mom OG premieres to find out why Mackenzie isn’t looking forward to it.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.