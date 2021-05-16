Josh McKee shows his fun side as Mackenzie McKee wishes they were represented ‘more accurately’ on Teen Mom OG

Josh McKee showed his fun side to Mackenzie’s followers and she stated that she wished they were represented “more accurately” on the show Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG shared a fun video on Instagram of her husband, Josh McKee, dancing on a boat and her followers loved it.

In the TikTok video posted on Instagram, Mackenzie told her followers that she and her family rented a boat for the day. She is seen shaking her booty for the camera, when Josh unexpectedly comes into the scene and does the same.

Mackenzie admitted that even she was surprised that Josh could shake it as well as he did. In the comments, when a fan asked why Josh is so good at shaking it, Mackenzie replied, “that’s what I said? I had no clue he could shake it”

Mackenzie wishes MTV would represent who she and Josh ‘truly are’

When one fan commented, “I love how different you guys are in real life vs on tv. This is cute 😂” Mackenzie replied, “trust me I wish they would represent who we truly are as well.”

On her TikTok account, Mackenzie shared the full video and fans commented there, as well.

One of Mackenzie’s followers wrote, “I wish teen mom showed THIS couple! love u guys ! and welcome to my home enjoy the sunshine state !!”

Another fan commented on TikTok, “I love how he is so cute on tic tocks hated how things went on the show at the end I 100% believe that was not who he is. he is silly fun dad/husband.”

Josh is perceived differently on Teen Mom OG

Mackenzie and Josh, who have been married for eight years and share three children, had a rough moment during this season’s Teen Mom OG reunion episode.

Fans of the show have long criticized the couple, mostly for Josh’s treatment of Mackenzie. During the reunion, Mackenzie explained that Josh is a different person when the cameras are filming.

When the couple sat down on the couch for their segment of the reunion, they disagreed over how much of their personal life they should share with the audience.

Josh felt as though MTV perpetuated drama, but Mackenzie looked at their time in front of the cameras as an opportunity to “fix” the way he’s been perceived on the show.

Fans have even gone as far as accusing Josh of being “emotionally abusive” towards Mackenzie. The couple had a somewhat tumultuous past, and have broken up and gotten back together multiple times, which her fans don’t often approve of.

Mackenzie, who told followers that she and Josh are the “couple nobody wants together,” still works on her relationship with Josh, despite the backlash she receives from her fans.

Hopefully Mackenzie and Josh are truly happy off-camera and can work things out, especially for the sake of their kids.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.