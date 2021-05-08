Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee spends another Mother’s Day without her mom, sends prayers to fans

Mackenzie McKee lives through another Mother’s Day without her mom and sends love to her followers in similar situations. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is living through another Mother’s Day without her mother and knows how difficult the holiday can be for those in similar situations.

Mackenzie’s mother Angie Douthit passed away in December 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Mackenzie has been open with fans about how difficult it’s been to deal with the loss of her mother, and it’s taken a devastating toll on her family.

Now that Mackenzie is spending another Mother’s Day without her mom, she is acknowledging those who are struggling under similar circumstances.

She took to her Twitter account to share her support for those who are celebrating the holiday without their mothers.

She wrote, “Prayers for everyone who misses their momma this Mother’s Day.”

Fans appreciated Mackenzie’s prayers and related to her struggle

Several fans commented on Mackenzie’s post and were appreciative of her prayers and kind words.

Many also offered their support and could relate to what she was going through.

A few fans shared their own stories of loss going into the holiday.

Others reminded Mackenzie that her mom was looking down on her with pride and would be happy to see the life she was continuing to live without her.

Mackenzie was in a dark place following her mother’s death

A year after her mother’s passing, Mackenzie shared a post of a picture with the two of them and admitted that it was a difficult time in her life.

She wrote, “This year was just crap if I’m being honest. So painful, such a blur, on and off medication to just make it through.”

Mackenzie said that at times she dealt with anger over her mom’s passing but she did her best to move on from those thoughts.

She continued, “Idk how I made it through this year. I really don’t. But I for sure will never be the same after losing you. Please pray for my family this week. It’s just some rough stuff.”

Mackenzie has been open about the ups and downs she faced following her mom’s passing, some of which affected her marriage to Josh McKee.

Despite dealing with such a tremendous loss, Mackenzie has continued to live her life to the fullest in hopes of making her mother proud.

Her mom may not be with her on earth this Mother’s Day, but she will always be with her in spirit.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.