Teen Mom OG: Maci Bookout shares pic of look-alike daughter Jayde for her sixth birthday

Maci shared a pic of her look-alike daughter, Jayde. Pic credit: MTV

Maci Bookout shared a sweet pic of herself with her daughter, Jayde Carter, for the little girl’s sixth birthday and fans couldn’t help but point out their resemblance.

Maci and Jayde posed for a photo, with Maci wearing a tie-dyed tank top and gold chains and her hair worn in a high ponytail. Jayde also had her hair pulled up and wore an orange floral top with mesh sleeves.

The 29-year-old MTV star captioned her post, “The smartest, prettiest little firecracker turned SIX and my momma heart is about to explode! Happy Birthday Jayde, the world is a happier place with you in it! 🎉💜🥰”

Maci and Jayde looked like twins, and fans couldn’t help but remark on the look-alike mother-daughter duo

Two fellow MTV reality stars showed up in Maci’s comments to wish Jayde a happy sixth birthday.

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 commented, “Happy birthday, Jayde! 🎉”

Kayla Sessler of Young + Pregnant also commented on Maci’s post, wishing Jayde birthday wishes, “Happy birthday ❤️”

“Cutie Happy Bdy god bless her alwys[.] She is ur mini-me. She is a gemini we rule,” wrote one of Maci’s 4.1 million followers.

“She is your twin, Happy birthday Jayde, have a FAB day xx,” another one of Maci’s fans commented.

“She is such a mini you @macishanebookout like omg mamas y’all are so pretty. Happy birthday ms Jayde,” said a third follower.

Maci has stayed out of the headlines lately when it comes to her relationship with her baby daddy, Ryan Edwards

Bentley’s dad was fired from the franchise, along with his wife, Mackenzie, and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards. At the time, Ryan blamed his family’s firing on his ex, Maci.

Ryan made it seem as though he wasn’t too bothered about his firing from Teen Mom, though, and said he was staying busy with work. “I really haven’t given MTV much thought now that I have my own fabrication shop,” Ryan said.

Another former reality star from the Teen Mom franchise, Jenelle Evans, recently said that she supports MTV’s decision to drop Ryan from the show.

Maci has questioned whether to stay on the show, as have her fans

Recently, some viewers have questioned Maci’s time on the show. Without her ex, Ryan’s storyline on the show any longer, fans worry that Maci’s segments won’t have much substance or entertainment.

Maci has indeed contemplated quitting the show, however, specifically to protect her kids, Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick, from the drama.

Last month, fans of Teen Mom watched as Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, walked off stage during their segment on the reunion special. Things got intense between Taylor and Ryan’s father, Larry, during the scene and emotions erupted, cutting their scene short.

Fans are awaiting a new season of Teen Mom OG to find out how Maci’s storyline plays out on the show without Ryan and his family to add to her drama.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.