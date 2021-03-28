Ryan Edwards opens up after Teen Mom OG firing removes his entire family from the show

Ryan Edwards of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Ryan Edwards, now formerly of Teen Mom OG, has opened up about his entire family being let go from the show.

Maci Bookout’s ex told The Sun, “I really haven’t given MTV much thought now that I have my own fabrication shop.”

Ryan, his wife Mackenzie, and his parents Jen and Larry were all fired this week as tensions between them and Maci came to a head.

Ryan’s wife Mackenzie weighed in on the mass firing and seemed to place the blame on Ryan’s ex, Maci.

“We got a call from MTV and Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom,” she told Without A Crystal Ball.

Ryan’s wife Mackenzie claimed they didn’t fit into MTV’s new focus on Maci’s ‘abilities’

She continued, “They said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

According to Mackenzie, they weren’t fired, but put to the side, as she mentioned that MTV may call them back if they “didn’t have enough content” or if Maci failed to “fulfill her obligations.”

When asked about Ryan’s take on the ordeal, Mackenzie told the outlet, “Pretty much Ryan said, ‘Don’t. We’re going to move on, we’re going to live our lives, we’re going to do our jobs and have a normal life. Don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.”

Mackenzie said she is ‘actually almost relieved’ to no longer film the show

Mackenzie made sure to explain that she and Ryan will be fine without the show. She said, “Ryan has got work and he has skills and a couple of trades that he went to school for he’ll be fine.”

Ryan’s wife added, “I am taking a licensing test for insurance in a couple of weeks. I’m actually almost relieved — it’s almost like a weight off my shoulders. I deserve to feel good about myself. I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time.”

Ryan’s dad Larry first broke the news of the firing

Ryan’s dad Larry had first spoken publicly about the family’s firing. He told The Sun, “We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable.”

Larry didn’t provide a reason for the family’s firings but did divulge that Maci was “so mad” at him for claiming he hadn’t seen Bentley in over a month.

The reunion drama will supposedly be aired next season

More drama unfolded recently when Ryan and Mackenzie refused to film the reunion show with Maci and her husband Taylor. Instead, Ryan’s parents Jen and Larry ended up filming the reunion across from Taylor and Mackenzie. But that didn’t end well, either.

A fan called out Mackenzie for not taping the reunion with Maci. Pic credit: @MackTruck2018/Twitter

Larry allegedly lunged at Taylor after the two exchanged words about parenting Bentley. Taylor was heard telling Ryan’s parents that their son was a “piece of s**t” after saying he’s been in Bentley’s life more than his own father, Ryan has.

The Edwards family will reportedly appear in early episodes of next season’s show, to discuss what happened during the reunion.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.