Teen Mom OG: Maci Bookout claps back at Ryan Edwards, says she’s ‘done playing games’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has had enough of the ongoing drama with Ryan Edwards.

Ryan recently spoke out against Taylor McKinney and called him a “punk b***h,” after what he said about him at the reunion. He compared Taylor to his 1-year-old son and said he was just doing things for attention.

During the reunion, Taylor had referred to Ryan as a “piece of sh*t” and was frustrated that he’s never been there to support Bentley the way a father should.

Maci didn’t take too kindly to Ryan’s words about her husband and said she’s ready to finally “expose the truth,”

Maci spoke to Teen Mom Talk Now and said, “If Ryan spoke to the therapist as much as he has spoken to the tabloids over the last few months; he might actually have a relationship with Bentley,”

She also shared a post on Twitter that read, “Apparently I’m a b***h & Taylor’s a punk b***h…so now it’s time to expose the TRUTH about Ryan #DonePlayingGames.”

Ryan claims he has ‘evidence’ to help him get full custody of Bentley

Maci’s most recent statement comes following Ryan’s claim that he has “evidence” that would allow him to obtain full custody of their son Bentley.

During an interview with The Sun, he said, “I’ve collected enough information that is on video and pictures to be able to have Bentley all the time. I’m not trying to turn Bentley’s world upside down so I’m trying to find a way to do this.”

Ryan did not share details about the alleged evidence he obtained, but it’s not the first time he’s alluded that there are secrets being kept behind closed doors.

When Ryan and his family were allegedly fired from the show, he claimed that Maci was trying to prevent his parents from speaking the truth about their situation and that she wanted them off of the show because of it.

He also made a comment about how he was looking forward to attending therapy with Bentley so that he could finally learn the truth and make an opinion on his own.

Ryan and Mackenzie took aim at Maci all season

Ryan’s recent comment toward Taylor is just one of the many times he’s had something derogatory to say throughout the current season of Teen Mom OG.

During several episodes, Ryan and his wife Mackenzie Edwards took aim at Maci and referred to her as “petty” and as an “evil b***h,”

Maci did not stay quiet and took to Twitter to call the two of them out for the comments they made. She also noted how Mackenzie was brave enough to post things on social media but didn’t have the courage to sit across from her at the reunion.

Ryan and Mackenzie turned down the opportunity to attend this season’s reunion episode, but Ryan has certainly had a lot to say about things after part one of the reunion aired.

It looks like the drama between Ryan and Maci is far from over.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.