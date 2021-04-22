Ryan Edwards fires back insults at Taylor McKinney after reunion, fired was a ‘blessing in disguise’

Ryan Edwards fired back at Taylor McKinney after part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion special. Pic credit: MTV

After Ryan Edwards caught wind that Taylor McKinney called him names on the first half of the Teen Mom OG reunion special, he fired back with his own insults.

Things heated up quickly during the reunion special when Maci and her husband, Taylor, sat across from Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry.

Fans watched as Taylor and Larry almost got physical after Taylor began slinging insults his way and had some choice words for Ryan, who denied the opportunity to sit across from Maci and Taylor at the reunion.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Although he wasn’t present for the reunion, Ryan quickly became the center of attention. Taylor came out swinging when he told Dr. Drew, “Ryan can’t possibly be any dumber than he is, and he will prove you wrong the next week. I mean, that guy can really show you how big a piece of s**t he is. Umm, but, yeah…”

Things went south when Larry spoke up about a comment Taylor made about putting Bentley in an unsafe situation. When Larry sat forward on the couch and began pointing fingers, Taylor got defensive.

Taylor called Larry a “sorry son of a b***h” and referred to Ryan as their “piece of crap son.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Ryan took aim at Taylor after watching the reunion special, says being fired was a ‘blessing in disguise’

In an interview with The Sun, Ryan had some choice words of his own for Taylor.

He told them, “I think Taylor is a punk b***h.”

Ryan continued, “People do that because they feel incompetent, threatened or less than whatever makes him feel that way. He could be like my one-year-old that does stuff like that for attention.”

Ryan told the site that being fired from the show was a “blessing in disguise.”

Fans will remember that Ryan and his entire family, including Jen and Larry and Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie, were fired from Teen Mom after news broke of the reunion scandal.

Ryan continued his statement to The Sun: “We are so happy that we are no longer doing it. This is the happiest I’ve been since before I started taking painkillers. It makes me real happy to see my wife so happy so I couldn’t ask for much more.”

He gave an update on his and Mackenzie’s careers since leaving the show, “Mackenzie’s doing her thing with her business, and I am starting my own fabrication business building off-road race cars and racing them as well.”

After the family’s firing, Mackenzie spoke out and claimed that MTV wanted to focus on Maci’s abilities. Ryan also spoke out after his firing and initially didn’t have much to say: “I really haven’t given MTV much thought now that I have my own fabrication shop.”

Maci and Ryan have been disputing each other for years over Bentley, who is caught in the middle of all the drama

Maci has been feuding with Ryan for years about his involvement (or lack thereof) in Bentley’s life and recently, Jen and Larry have become more involved in the tangled troubles.

Hopefully both sides of the family can work things out peacefully for Bentley’s sake.

Fans can catch part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion special next Tuesday, April 27 at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.